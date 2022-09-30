This is how beautiful the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman is today

Tom Cruise Y Nicole Kidman they were married for 11 years. Throughout this period and as a result of their great love, they decided to start a family and adopted Isabella and Connor. However, in 2001 they made the decision to separate. At the time, news of the couple’s divorce was in the spotlight in Hollywood. From then on, the children stayed with their father and moved away from her mother for the alleged reason of withdrawing from the Church of Scientology, of which they were a part.

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman with his two sons: Isabella and Connor. Image taken from La Nación.

This religious cult is known for not being sympathetic to people who leave it. For this reason, Nicole was left out of the lives of his sons, who are still practitioners. But, among so many separations, fights and details, we will focus on Bella’s life Kidman Cruise, who still uses his mother’s last name, despite everything. The young woman was born on December 22, 1992, so she is currently 29 years old. Personally and throughout her life, Isabella stayed away from the cameras and the center of attention.

Currently the daughter of the famous has an Instagram account where it has more than 42 thousand followers. However, in her profile, she usually does not upload personal photos or photos of her daily activities, but rather she shares her work as a plastic artist. This is why most of her posts are about her works. Also, to this day, Bella has a commercial enterprise where she sells her works framed or printed on t-shirts, bags, etc. On the other hand, the young she has been interested in other orientations of the art and that is why she studied at Delamar, a prestigious London Academy of makeup and hairdressing.

At 29 years old, this beautiful and talented woman is capturing her art in all areas of life. Recently, the young woman has made some public appearances in her artistic exhibitions, letting the world see the enthusiasm that she has for this field. To this day, she lives in London together with her husband Max Parker, whom she married in 2015.

Beautiful Kidman Cruise. Image extracted from Instagram

This wedding was celebrated within Scientology and very few details were known, due to the great secrecy with which it was organized. Likewise, one of the things that came to light and caused people to talk was that Nicole Kidman did not attend the ceremony. However, the famous actress has very rarely given statements about this. As it seems, her relationship with her children is a very sensitive issue and belongs to her private life.