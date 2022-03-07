This is how beautiful the first wife of Marco Antonio Solís looks after turning 64

Without a doubt, Marco Antonio Solis, has become one of the most important Latin singers in the world. It is that the songs of the famous Mexican artist have crossed language barriers and have been sung by people from all over. However, in this note we tell you who was the first woman who took him to the altar and how beautiful she currently looks.

the buki He is currently married to the Cuban ex-model, Christy Soliswith whom he has two daughters named marla and allison. However, to the surprise of many, the famous Mexican singer was tired before and went with the talented Mexican artist, Beatrice Adriana who turned 64 yesterday.

With the singer of the song “If you had not gone” was married for four years, from 1983 to 1987. In that time, the couple of brilliant Aztecs had a daughter named Beatrice Solis Currently following in the footsteps of his parents. As for the reasons for the divorce, according to sources close to the couple, she got tired of the infidelities on the part of Mark Antony. There is a strong version confirming that the buki he left his wife for Christy Solis.

Since last year, Beatrice Adriana has an official profile on Instagram and from there its popularity in the virtual world has grown abysmally. That is why he takes advantage of the great arrival that the networks have to promote his own concerts. This time he was sharing photos with his daughter after her recent concert.

The brilliant Mexican artist today continues to record songs, make new versions of her greatest hits and make presentations around different cities of the United States. United States and Mexico. Also, his place of residence is in the city of Corona, California, since 2000.