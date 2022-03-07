This is how beautiful the first wife of Marco Antonio Solís looks after turning 64

Without a doubt, Marco Antonio Solis, has become one of the most important Latin singers in the world. It is that the songs of the famous Mexican artist have crossed language barriers and have been sung by people from all over. However, in this note we tell you who was the first woman who took him to the altar and how beautiful she currently looks.

the buki He is currently married to the Cuban ex-model, Christy Soliswith whom he has two daughters named marla and allison. However, to the surprise of many, the famous Mexican singer was tired before and went with the talented Mexican artist, Beatrice Adriana who turned 64 yesterday.

