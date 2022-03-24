This is how Belinda enjoys her single days in Spain and with new projects at a professional level

James 5 hours ago Entertainment

Belinda He is enjoying his life to the full. A month after her separation from Christian Nodalthe singer has stayed away from public life, only with occasional publications on her social networks.

Soon, the artist will return to her roots as an actress with the premiere of welcome to edenthe new fiction that will come to Netflix the first days of April. As Belinda prepares to promote the series, she talked about her life away from her in Mexico and the possibility of releasing a new album.

