This is how Belinda enjoys her single days in Spain and with new projects at a professional level

Belinda He is enjoying his life to the full. A month after her separation from Christian Nodalthe singer has stayed away from public life, only with occasional publications on her social networks.

Soon, the artist will return to her roots as an actress with the premiere of welcome to edenthe new fiction that will come to Netflix the first days of April. As Belinda prepares to promote the series, she talked about her life away from her in Mexico and the possibility of releasing a new album.

Based in Madrid, the artist evaluates what her next steps will be in the professional plane. At the moment, the protagonist of Sidekicks to the rescue He plans to stay in the Spanish capital for at least six months, where he does not rule out participating in the Pride festivities in Madrid.

Belinda focused on her professional career

Despite the fact that at the age of 4 he moved with his family to Mexico, Belinda does not forget her Spanish roots and the country that welcomed her during her first four years of life. “I have spent more time in Spain than everyone thinks; for example, summers or Christmas. This is my home and it will always be my home, because of my roots, because of the music I listen to, because of my parents and because of the food. “, declared the 32 year old performer to the EFE agency.

Although he avoided talking about his recent break with Christian Nodal, with whom he had engaged in May 2021. However, after several months of rumors and alleged tensions, the couple announced that on February 13 they were no longer together, ending their engagement and their wedding plans.

Related news

Belinda will return to the screen with the help of the new Netflix series

The truth is that Belinda does not want to lose focus and has left her fans hopeful that she will launch new music. His last solo album was Catharsis in 2016, and since then he has only done a few collaborations with other artists.

In the interview with the Spanish media, the young woman assured that feels “very inspired” and that there will not be long to wait. He will also remain in Spain to record the second season of welcome to edenwhich although its first season has not yet premiered, Netflix decided to renew for a second installment.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!