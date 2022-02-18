This is how Belinda tried to conquer Camilo in ‘La Voz’

Users remembered Belinda’s daring request after her breakup with Christian Nodal.

The end of the romance between Belinda and Christian Nodal has sparked various controversies, which range from theft, defamation and even infidelity. For this reason, several users on social networks recalled the moment in which the singer dared to flirt with Evaluna’s husband, Camilo.

The uncomfortable moment was recorded when both participated as coaches in “The Voice”. Even said flirtation led hundreds of people to warn Evaluna about Belinda’s attitude, who at that time had little time of relationship with Christian Nodal.

This was Belinda’s flirtation with Camilo

Through social networks, the video began to circulate again in which the singer is seen flirting with Camilo, who quickly cuts Belinda’s intentions shortaccording to users.

In the video it is seen that the famous, embarrassed, asks Camilo for a favor, who insists that he share his request. Then Belinda accepts and asks her to sing her favorite song of hisbefore which Camilo accepts and stands on the stage of ‘La Voz’ to interpret his song ‘Favorito’.

However, before starting to sing, the musician points out that it is a very special song for him and his wife Evaluna, because he wrote it especially for herwho assures that she is “the most beautiful woman in this material world”.

For her part, Belinda reacts to Camilo’s detail and sends a hug and kisses to the singer, while Ricardo Montaner’s son-in-law takes advantage of to tell her that he loves her and that he misses her.