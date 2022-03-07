This is how Bilardo reacted to the death of Maradona

Midtime Editorial

Charles Billard and Diego Armando Maradona took to Argentina to it higher of soccer: to win a World Cup. Both, in 1986, were protagonists in that World Cup feat and already left signs of the affection they had for each other. However, despite what happened little more than a year what Maradona passed awaythe formertechnical I didn’t know until recently.

According to pjournalist Ezekiel Fernandezthe former coach it was watching a documentary film on life of Maradona on HBO Max. That was how he found out about his death, although his reaction was extremely emotional.

“He remained absolutely silent and only clasped his hands together.. Bilardo sees the screen that tells of Diego’s death and says nothing. Simply, he puts his hands together, “Fernández pointed out for Cenital.

About audiovisual material Miguel Angel Lemewho was his assistant, rehe saw that Bilardo had already been seeing him for a long time:” He saw the first part. We don’t want to load it because it lasts a lot. He said ‘look how small Daniela is’ and he was tearful”.

Why didn’t Bilardo know?

The Argentinian suffer from a neurodegenerative disease for years, so their relatives do not want to overload you emotionallyso they did not want to make him give him such strong news like the passing of one of his closest friends.

Although it had been revealed that Bilardo did not know of Maradona’s death, some members of the Argentina world champion from 1986sthey suspected that the Doctor already knew of his death.