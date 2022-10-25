This Is How Black Adam Has Changed The DCEU Forever

These are the changes that Black Adam has brought with his arrival in the DCEU.

Black Adam has submitted new characters, new stories, villains and even status within the DCEU, a universe that was in phases of reconstruction, and in which Dwayne Johnsonin a poetic way, has laid the first stone, or rock, often wasted humor, huh?

Despite the bad jokes, it is inevitable to look at the great changes that the character and his film have left, anyway, in this article, we are going to list some changes, some are more curious, others are important for the futuretake note because it is important!

The changes that Black Adam has introduced in the DCEU after its premiere

Black Adam becomes the oldest character in the universe of movies and series

At approximately 4,650 years old, she surpasses the oldest character to date, Wonder Woman, the appearance of Kahndaq in the DCEU, despite the fact that it coincides with ThemysciraI didn’t count on Diana in those days. It’s true that Wonder Woman’s true age has never been revealed, but it appears that she is younger than Black Adam, by chance.

Although, this could change, Patty Jenkins has, on occasion, revealed that he thinks Diana is around 800 years old, at least during the first film. However, Gal Gadot has gone so far as to state that Wonder Woman is over 5,000 years old. Be that as it may, this is not confirmed yet.

The Justice Society existed before the Justice League

This was a fact in the comics, but it had to be explained in the movie, but yes, the Justice Society is presented in Black Adam as a team of superheroes that has been operating for years in the service of the United States, specifically Amanda Waller, or It seems.

What is clear is that this team of superheroes, with heroes of different ages, has not come from nowhere, one of the tests is when Atom Smasher receives the suit of his uncle, the first Atom Smasher, then we have Dr Fatewhich is over 100 years old, cyclonewho belongs to a family with a long superheroic tradition, with heroes like Red Tornado, the original, not the robot.

Amanda Waller is a much more powerful person than before

In the old DCEU, to call it something, Amanda Waller was a more discreet person, and worked from ARGUS in a clandestine way, the team she led is the X force, better known as the Suicide Squad. But in Black Adam, the Justice Society works for her, as we see when Teth Adam is taken to a secret headquarters under the sea, which belongs to Waller.

Also, in the post-credits scene, Amanda Waller has Superman go talk to Black Adam to keep him at bay, thus also having contact with the Justice League, or at the very least, Superman.

The case of Amanda Waller is the most complicated, in Peacemaker, she was arrested thanks to the work done by her own daughter and Emilia Harcourt, a character who also appears in Black Adam, we have to wait to see what chronological difference there is between these events, but the truth it doesn’t fit much, for now.

Magic takes an important place in the DCEU after the premiere of Black Adam

It is not that it did not exist before, but the fact of having Doctor Fate as one of the protagonists has made magic occupy a more relevant place within the DCEU. In fact, Black Adam also reveals that his powers are due to magic, therefore, it seems that this will be an important argument for the future, since The Rock revealed that we will see more of Doctor Fate in the future of the DCEU. .

Hell exists in the DCEU

I’m not so sure that this happens with heaven as we understand it, but the appearance of Sabbac, the champion of hell, shows that hell is and may become a relevant part, remember that some DC characters come from from hell.

We have the case of Etrigan, a DC hero who is a demon, Constantine, who has been to hell several times, and the demon Trigon, who is the father of Raven, one of the members of the teen titans.

the return of superman

This is without a doubt the change that Black Adam has caused in the DCEU that we fans like the most. The movie arrived on October 21, and Superman’s cameo was shot in mid-September, The Rock fought it to the end, and it was achieved, Henry Cavill will be in the sequel to Man of Steel, and also in other DCEU projects, it is above all, tremendous news.

In the end, after all, Black Adam has changed the hegemony of the DC universe.

Related Posts: