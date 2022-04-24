This is how Blake Lively’s denim overalls are elevated this spring

Blake Lively, wearing a flat stomach with a sports top

Blake Lively Inspired by Lauren Hutton’s ‘Rainbow Dress’

She rose to international fame playing the always glamorous Serena van der Woosen in gossip-girl and since then we have not been able to stop admiring the wardrobe of Blake Lively. Based in New York with her husband Ryan Reynolds and her three daughters, James, Inez and Betty, the interpreter continues to dazzle not only on red carpets but also in her day-to-day life.

Aware of the importance of social networks in her work, Blake Lively keeps us abreast of her projects through her Instagram account, where she has already accumulated more than 32 million followers. And it is there that we have seen how Blake has sublimely reinvented the denim overalls.

The actress has chosen a denim piece from the firm reformation which has coordinated perfectly with some country boots Hermes and a bclassic bag chanell. Although the most original final touch has been the rainbow jewels for which she has opted.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Do you like Blake Lively’s denim overalls? If so, you’re in luck because you can find it on the firm’s website reformation.

DR

The denim overall is fashionable among celebrities

Blake Lively has not been the only one to join this trend, nor has it been the first. Jennifer Lopez I was visiting our country a few weeks ago (specifically Gran Canaria) and for a casual outing with Ben Affleck I bet on a white design.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The singer and actress completed her styling with white sneakers and a handbag animal print. With her hair in a ponytail and two loose front locks and her inseparable golden earrings (one of the trends in jewelry that we keep seeing in the street style), the actress gave a style lesson.

The denim overalls thus become one of the garments that cannot be missing in the capsule wardrobe of the season that is about to begin. If Jennifer Lopez has worn it in the most casual way, it is also a perfect garment for a more formal or romantic look if combined with a flowered blouse.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io