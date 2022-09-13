This is how Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie look in a new film

The first individual posters for Babylon, the historical fiction film starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire, were revealed.

Babylon It will be set between 1925 and 1952, and for this it will focus on the story of an actress unable to adapt to the new times. The details of the film have been kept very secret, but the first tests assure that the film is a mix between Satyricon of Federico Fellini Y The wolf of Wall Street of Martin Scorsese. With the latter we know for sure that they share its long duration, since the ambition of Chazelle It has led him to shoot a film that provisionally lasts more than three hours, 185 minutes to be exact.

The posters show the concept of fame and luxury that characterize the Jazz Age in the 1920’s and the transition from silent films to ‘talkies‘ or movies with sound on Hollywood.

The cast of Babylon

Regarding the distribution, Damian Chazelle He has surrounded himself with real stars to bring those of fiction to life. margot robbie will play a character inspired by the classic actress Clara Bowone of the first icons of Hollywood and considered the original It Girl. This role was originally intended for Emma Stonewho had already done a great job with Chazelle and actually won Oscar by La La Land. However, the actress had scheduling problems, then she became pregnant and finally the role fell to robbywho will be accompanied by Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo and Diego Calva.

Although the film is in post-production, it is expected to be ready for release in the United States on Christmas Day.

You may also be interested in: ‘The Crown’ stops filming after the death of Elizabeth II

MG