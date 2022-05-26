This is how Brie Larson mentored Iman Vellani

In the new issue of VFX magazine, the actress Iman Vellani He talks about his relationship with Brie Larson not only during the filming of the marvelsbut previously to prepare to shoot the television series Ms Marvel.

Vellani said that two days after she was cast in the role of Kamala Khan, Larson asked to meet her. From there, the actress who gives life to Captain Marvel took him by the hand throughout the process.

I was elected on June 24. Two days later, I got a text from casting director Sarah Finn saying, ‘Brie wants to meet you. I was like, ‘What?’ The next day, we did a little Zoom call. It was very, very nice that she held my hand through it all. I made sure I was using her as much as I could, because she was so available to me. There’s a sense of loneliness that comes with being the only superhero on set. She definitely dealt with that in Captain Marvel. For me, I was the only person in a superhero costume, which is kind of scary. They will all look at you. when you’re wearing the shiny spandex piece. It’s a bit intimidating and you feel insecure. You’re in this funky costume doing these weird things with your hands. Brie told me that she had been through the same thing. I was like, ‘Great, I’m not alone. She said, ‘This is normal and you are going to have a lot of body pain.’

The young actress also talked about what it was like to audition for the MCU. She received the casting announcement through a WhatsApp message from her aunt who she knew she read all the comics and would be perfect for the role. She sent the tape of her, waited a couple of days and then got a call telling her to hire a lawyer and to go to Los Angeles.

I got the casting announcement through a WhatsApp forward, which is like the craziest way this could have happened. My aunt told me: ‘You’ve read all the comics, just do it. I sent my headshot and a very academic resume. They sent me three scenes. I was like, ‘I know exactly what comics these are from.’ She was driving me crazy and I didn’t want to do it because honestly I was scared. But I knew my 10-year-old self was going to hate me, so I did it for her. I sent them a tape. I think a day or two later I got a call saying, ‘Get a lawyer. We need you to come to Los Angeles.’

Vellani catalogs that trip to Los Angeles as the best moment of her life, and although waiting until she knew the result was torture, during that process she was the happiest girl in the world.

It was the best moment of my life. I’m obsessed with the people who work at Marvel, so just seeing so many people in Marvel Studios hats and jackets was sensory overload in the best way possible. I went home the happiest girl in the world. They emailed me to come back, but then the pandemic hit. Four months passed and I had to accept university offers. I was crazy because I was like, ‘I don’t think I want to do anything else right now. What if I don’t get it? I can’t go back to being a normal girl. I’ve had this little glimpse of what it could be like.’

The Canadian actress ended by showing her fanaticism for Marvel and said that the Ms. Marvel comics mean the world to her.