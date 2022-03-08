This is how Canelo experienced Rey’s fight with intensity…

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez lived intensely the fight between Julio Cesar “Rey” Martinez and RomAn “Chocolatito” Gonzalez on the Pechanga Sand from San Diego, California.

“It’s a very big night for us,” he said when he arrived at the venue accompanied by his wife Fernanda Gomez. “For Eddy (Reynoso) and for the whole team”.

During the combat of Kinghe was seen Saul with intensity yelling at his teammate Canelo Team and asking for more mobility and blows to damage the Chocolate.

Despite motivation from the outside, Martinez He could not against the Nicaraguan who ended up taking the fight by wide unanimous decision by cards of 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112.

in combat, Roman He came to throw just over a thousand punches to come out with his fist raised. For his part, Martinez I throw less than 300 hits Chocolate and could only connect 182.

“I think that today he did not throw many blows because he was not confident and felt that he was going to get tired,” he said in an interview with the TV channel. Youtube, FightHub TV. “He learned a lot tonight and put up a great fight.”

This is how Canelo experienced the King Martinez fight

Despite the defeat of Martinez, Cinnamon He trusted that he gained a lot of experience by falling against a boxer of the Nicaraguan class.

“He had nothing to lose and I feel like he gained a lot,” he said. “He gained a lot of experience against a great fighter with a long history, such as the Chocolate“.

Cinnamon joined the previous comments of his coach Chale Aceves and his own King Martinez that he had little time for preparation as he was on vacation.

However, Saul He considered that if he had faced a complete preparation he could have beaten the Nicaraguan.

“He just trained to make weight, he was on vacation,” he said. “If he prepared 100%, I think he would win. Martinez. Although he lost tonight, we are going to cheer him on within the team. I insist that today I win a lot”.