This is how Cazzu, the possible new conquest of Christian Nodal, shows off his figure on Instagram

The Argentine singer Cazzu is in the news after being seen with Christian Nodalthe Mexican artist and Belinda’s ex-boyfriend, and they have already been linked as a possible new couple.

The singer of the urban genre is very active on her Instagram account, a social network in which she has more than 10.1 million followers so far. In her posts, she frequently boasts about her looks and her figure, in addition to her artistic work.

The Argentine a few months ago showed her figure in a black skirt outfit and a top of the same color with chains. She complemented her look with green over-the-knee boots. This post got more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments.

Cazzu’s posts usually reach that number of likes. In the same way, he also showed the rear with a purple thread that stood out on his jean pants: With chains and diamonds, the look stood out even more, as did her hair dyed a shade of dark red. These images also surpassed one million likes.

Cazzu, 28, is recognized in the music industry for hits like ‘Animal’, along with María Becerra, ‘Mucha data’ and ‘Chapiadora’.

His name is now involved with that of Christian Nodal after being seen together in Guatemala and walking holding hands. So far it is unknown if the artists maintain a romantic relationship.

Nodal is about to turn four months single. His relationship with Belinda ended in February and he himself was in charge of communicating to the world that the couple that was expected to arrive at the altar this year no longer existed.

“To all my fans and friends of the press I want to share that we have decided to end our commitment and our relationship as a couple, each taking the best of the other. Thank you very much for joining us during this time. I ask for respect for the decision we have made, where each one will live their separation process in their own way and always wishing each other the best for the happy times lived and those of trial as well,” he said in the statement.

