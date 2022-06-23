This is how celebrities rock fringe haircuts at 40+

The season demands a fringe haircut which will be the frame of your face. With this change, you can give prominence to your look and achieve a style as sensual or sophisticated as you want. Also, it can be a way to reinvent your personal essence, just as we do with fashion and makeup.

The fringe can be that drastic change you need to turn your life 360 ​​degrees. No one knows more about this than celebrities who have reached 40+ and dare with the hair trends of 2022. Beauty gurus like Luke Hershesonwho styles the manes of celebrities like Keira Knightley, Dua Lipa, victoria beckham, among other. He shares useful data that can work before making the decision. ‘There is a fringe for everyone, but not all fringes suit all faces. It’s not about the shape of your face, but you have to take into account your forehead,’ says the stylist and CEO of Hersheson.

Having said this, we are going to analyze what are the stylistic currents worn by the most influential personalities of Hollywoodafter passing through the red carpetswhere the cameras witness the makeovers more successful.

What are the fringe haircuts that celebrities wear in their 40s?

blunt fringe