This is how Checo Prez exploded against his engineer in the middle of the Miami GP

Sergio Prez felt great annoyance after staying in cfourth place in the Miami Grand Prix, being able to have a better result last weekend, which was evident in the conversation he had with his engineer after losing 30 horsepower in his engine.

After climbing to the podium twice in a row, it was expected that the Mexican would return to achieve one of the three positions in Miami, which was not possible due to the fault in his car.

Although the team in the tapato tried to reassure him, his anger at the situation was enough and the claims to the engineer clear and evident.

I am losing powerHow can you say it’s good?” Prez said.

“You lost the slipstream, you have gone back and lost the slipstream,” the engineer replied.

“Man, I’m losing power. Look at my tension line, I’m looking for three seconds to go,” the Mexican driver said helplessly.

@notoriousce Reply to @mont_xt sorry my dear, we are without a translator #redbullracing#checoperez#sergioperez#formula1#gpmiami#miamigp#miami#miamibeach original sound – NotoriousCC

It was on lap 20 of 57 that Prez Mendoza warned his engineers over the radio that he was losing power.

At the end of the GP, he stressed that the problems with his car kept him from the possibility of another podium.

“I couldn’t do anything, I had too much engine deficit, I was pushing a lot in the corners and I couldn’t get to Carlos Sinz. I had to push a lot in the corners because I didn’t have power on the straights, not even with the DRS could I get to Carlos Czech said.

I left EVERYTHING on the track, a pity about the problem we had with the engine.

I would have loved to give you this podium, thank you for filling me with so much energy Latin brothers #MiamiGPpic.twitter.com/qW0zIR1DDu ? Sergio Prez (@SChecoPerez) May 9, 2022

Red Bull Racing CEO Chris Horner He blamed the power issue on the engineers and said that had it not been so, Prez could have been on the podium in second place.

We had a reliability problem. We had a problem with Checo’s engine sensor. The guys did well to move the setup and keep it to the end, but he lost 30 horsepower because of it,” said Christian Horner.