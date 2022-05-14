This is how Chivas fares when he loses the First Leg in the Quarterfinals: Bad news!

The rojiblancos will have to row against the current this Sunday when they enter the Jalisco Stadium field if they want to stay alive in the competition.

For the Guadalajara club they have not been easy days, since after stringing together five wins consecutively, the first defeat of the coach Ricardo Cadena arrived at the worst moment, after losing 2-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Atlas, In addition to this, the statistics do not favor the rojiblancos when they lose the first chapter.

Only one time the Sacred Flock has been successful when it loses the Ida of said instance and it was in the Clausura 2006 when they put together a memorable performance in the final minutes of the game against Jaguares de Chiapas and they also played as visitors, at the Víctor Manuel Reyna Stadium.

In the duel played on the field of Jalisco Stadium, the Chiapas, who were commanded by Salvador Cabañas, won 3-2, but in the second commitment with an agonizing goal from Jonny García, Chivas came out victorious 4-2 and advanced 6-5 on aggregate to the Semifinals, being the only memory where they have managed to come back to stay alive in the campaign.

In other Liguilla duels where Guadalajara falls in the Ida they have not managed to get up, even in some series they have ended up thrashed as it was against America in the 1990-1991 campaign where they took a 7-0 aggregate. The most recent memory was against Toluca in 2012, where they fell 2-1 at Akron and were beaten 5-2 at Nemesio Diez.

This is how Chivas has done when he loses the Ida game

game of go return game Tournament Chivas 1-2 Toluca Toluca 5-2 Chivas Opening 2012 Chivas 2-3 Jaguars of Chiapas Jaguars 2-4 Chivas Closure 2006 Chivas 0-1 Atlas Atlas 4-3 Chivas Opening 2004 Chivas 1-4 Toluca Toluca 6-3 Chivas summer 2000 Chivas 1- Cruz Azul Blue Cross 4-3 Chivas summer 1999 Chivas 1-3 America America 4-1 Chivas winter 1997 Chivas 0- 2 America America 5-0 Chivas 1990-1991 Chivas 1-2 Atlas ? Closure 2022

