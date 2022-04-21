This is how Chivas is in the general table with the victory over Tijuana

The departure of Marcelo Leaño from the technical management of Club Guadalajara has turned out much more favorably than expected, since with Ricardo Cadena they add two valuable wins that place them in seventh place, fully involved in the fight for the Repechage, with which They continue to climb positions in the general table of the Closing Tournament 2022.

With the duels that took place at this start of Matchday 15 where this Tuesday night defeated Xolos de Tijuana 2-1 with good annotations from Jesús Angulo and Pavel Pérez, those directed by Ricardo Cadena They are located within the 12 places momentarily, waiting for the results that will be given between Wednesday and Thursday, where they could drop some positions, but in any case they will continue to be in the fight with 20 points.

Chivas had failed to win in the last four games, before facing Cruz Azul last weekend, plus they also did not know what it was like to string together two victories in a row since Víctor Manuel Vucetich he was on the bench in the previous campaign. Throughout Clausura 2022 they already have five games won for a harvest of 20 points who have revived them trying to fulfill the first objective at the beginning of the season.

Guadalajara has had a busy April with games every three days, where the only mission will be get a ticket to the Playoffs or at least by way of the Repechage and for now the outlook looks more encouraging. For the people of Guadalajara, the plan is very clear, they have to get at least one victory in the two remaining games to think about getting into the Reclassification, against Pumas and Necaxa.

Chivas vs. UNAM Pumas: When and where to watch the match on Date 16?

Guadalajara will be doing the honors to the university students this Saturday, April 23 at the Akron Stadium starting at 9:00 p.m., in another crucial match where they will try to get another three points that will be essential to be invited to the Repechage. The meeting can be seen through open television on Tv Azteca, TUDN, as well as on Chivas Tv, while in Rebaño Pasión you can also follow all the details.

