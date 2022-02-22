This is how Codogno is today, the city that unleashed the COVID pandemic in Europe

In the Codogno hospital, where terror was lived two years ago, since last week there has not been a single COVID patient (Getty)

A lot changed Codogno and its inhabitants in two years. Thanks to its industrial pole, its importance and economic growth is very remarkable, in the midst of a pandemic in which few places had that luxury.

About 60 kilometers southeast of Milan, and with a population of 15,000 inhabitants, Codogno has practically the entire population vaccinated and to enter any public place the COVID passport is controlled.

“Codogno rediscovered the strength of community, solidarity, the sense of making oneself available to others, even with people who perhaps did not know each other, something that seemed lost in our time” . The words belong to Mayor Francesco Passerini, for whom Codogno’s lesson during the pandemic is summed up in three words that were written on the monument dedicated to the victims, right in front of the Red Cross headquarters: Resilience, Community, Reboot.

However, for everyone, life is no longer the same after suffering from the disease, as is the case of Dr. Francesco Tursi, who goes out of his way for his patients: “The virus leaves you with a feeling of precariousness, especially among severe cases. Today I am a completely different person. The virus taught me to enjoy life and appreciate the little things. The most beautiful thing I experienced is the happy eyes of recovered patients. A patient who was very ill, when he got out of danger looked at me and said: ‘Doctor, I have to hug you!’”.

The feeling of humanity reigns in the Codogno hospital and is also palpable in the city, according to a chronicle published by the newspaper ABC.

The first coronavirus patient in all of Europe was diagnosed in Italy, and it was a 38-year-old man from the small town near Milan. Authorities believe he may have contracted the virus after having dinner with a friend who had returned from China.

“I will never forget. On February 20, 2020, a woman with a strong cough came to the consultation and asked me: ‘Do you think, doctor, that COVID will come here?’ To calm her down I replied: Nooo… Are you kidding? The Chinese will control it. On Saturday the 22nd, the health director called me to come on duty because all the doctors in the department where Mattia Maestri (the number 1 patient in Italy) was already positive. We were terrified. I also ended up very seriously infected and I thought I would die. Francesco Tursi is the doctor in charge of Pneumology at the Codogno hospital, and he said that his experience with the disease transformed his life and that of the entire city, where the pandemic began on the European peninsula.

In Codogno everyone lost a loved one, a friend, an acquaintance. According to Mayor Passerini, “from February 21 to May 8, 2020, 242 people died. The worst was in the month of March where 156 victims were registered, compared to 46 the previous year, for example. They are numbers, but for us they all have names and surnames”.

“I was terrified. I was afraid of contracting the disease and dying, because we saw the first cases and they were clearly terrible,” said the person in charge of Pulmonology at the Codogno hospital (Efe).

On the evening of February 20, 2020, it was confirmed at the Codogno hospital that Mattia Maestri was patient 1 of the pandemic in Europe. It is a statistical fact, but then it was learned that the virus had been running for days in northern Italy. Mattia, a researcher for the multinational Unilever, lives in Casalpusterlengo, 5 kilometers from Codogno. At 38 years old, owner of an athletic state and in excellent health, on February 18 he had presented himself to consult the emergency service, suspecting that he had the flu.

He was diagnosed with mild pneumonia and went home, but the next day at night he returned with very serious pneumonia.. He was saved by the intuition of the anesthetist Annalisa Malara, a contemporary of his, who adopted a decision that obviated the protocols of the Ministry of Health on COVID tests, which in those days planned to test those who met the characteristics of a suspected case: people with infections acute respiratory infections from risk areas in China or who had close contact with a probable or confirmed case of COVID.

Mattia did not meet any of these conditions, but all the therapies applied to him were useless and he was literally dying. “So I thought the impossible: take the test. I informed the health directorate and said that I assumed responsibility”, Annalisa Malara now recalled. And so it was that the tip of the iceberg was discovered that in a short time would unleash a tragedy in Codogno.

Now Mattia Maestri just wants to “live and forget”. And it is that despite the fact that today that avalanche of COVID cases that they experienced in those days seems distant, everyone remembers that the local Red Cross received hundreds of calls from people who said they felt very bad. To the point that his manager informed the mayor that something extraordinary was happening.

In the early hours of February 21, 2020, the mayor adopted a decision that surprised locals and strangers: completely isolate the municipality, the first in Europe (Reuters)

In the early hours of the 20th and 21st, Passerini held innumerable telephone conversations and adopted a decision that surprised locals and strangers alike: completely isolate the municipality, the first in Europe.

The town faithfully followed its mayor: Codogno was a ghost town on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Throughout the municipality, the silence made it possible to hear the sound of every step. He only left the house for an emergency, to buy basic necessities or to walk the dog. At night, the Lombardy region decreed to close nine municipalities near Codogno. The Army took care of shielding this first red zone in Europe, which affected 50,000 people.

Much was compared during the pandemic to the health situation with the war. For Tursi, it was worse “because you were fighting against an invisible enemy.” “ I was terrified. I was afraid of getting the disease and dying, because we saw the first cases and clearly they were terrible . In addition, we did not know anything, we had no idea about this disease and how to treat it -recalled the professional-. All the doctors reacted to give an answer that was not easy. Dozens of patients came to the emergency room and we didn’t know where to put them. We had a great feeling of helplessness, seeing that the patients became seriously ill and we could not help them as we would have wanted. The atmosphere was one of fear and pain.”

Very soon the six burial chambers of Codogno were filled. Mayor Passerini recalls today with emotion the pain of many families who were unable to say goodbye to their loved ones with dignity, or celebrate the religious rite. There were no funerals. In those days it was feared that even the dead could be contagious. It was even difficult to find crematoria in various cities, even those far from Codogno. “With Civil Protection volunteers, we removed the pews from the Church of Christ to turn it into a burial chamber. There are those who unfortunately lost a family member and found out about it through a phone call; When he could, he went to see him off in front of a marble tombstone, ”recalled the mayor.

