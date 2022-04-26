This is how Colin Farrell’s Penguin was going to be in The Batman

The Batman is now available to watch on HBO Max, having made more than $735.2 million worldwide, being one of the best-reviewed releases of Warner Bros.

While very good reviews continue to rain, curious facts about the production begin to emerge in terms of character designs that we see in the film.

Thus, one of the most striking was the Penguin, played by Colin Farrellwho won the prizes not only for his excellent performance, but also for the great job the makeup team did in making the actor unrecognizable.

However, the design we saw in The Batman was not always contemplated. Thanks to concept art made by Adam Brockbank and posted via Twitter, we can see a completely different version of the Penguin.

DO NOT MISS IT: Reveal new image of Michael Keaton as Batman

Thanks to the Bat_Source account, drawings of Colin Farrell were shown wearing luxurious suits with a gangster bearing, but seeing the actor without the prosthetics that he wore in the final version.

It can be seen that Matt Reeves always planned to place the character as a mob boss, although he finally approved the design we see in The Batman.

A user on Twitter claims that Reeves’ original plan was for Colin Farrell to play a version of the Penguin similar to what we saw in the Batman games made by Telltale Games and all they were going to do is give him a big nose.

There are some people asking why cast Colin if they were going to cover him in makeup, the answer is simple, Matt Reeves was planning to have Penguin be like the Telltales version, the original plan was just to give him the big nose. https://t.co/bk2io3s3vu pic.twitter.com/aA1O6ftaRv — FAWil4🦇🏳️‍🌈 (@FAWil4) April 20, 2022

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Barry Keoghan’s The Batman: The Joker leaves mixed reviews

Colin Farrell will return soon as the Penguin to star in his own limited series in order to further expand The Batman universe. The Bat Man is played by Robert Pattinson.

We also have Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.