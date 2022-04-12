“This is how contagious and lethal it can be”

The new variant of Covid-19 isolated for the first time in Italy has been called Xf. The new strain was discovered in Romagna by the team of experts of the single laboratory of Pievesestina, directed by the microbiologist Vittorio Sambri.

The variant represents the merger of Delta and Omicron. The risk is therefore that this “new host” could maintain the aggressive characteristics of the Delta variant and the contagiousness of Omicron. But what do the experts say? Let’s go into detail.

Variant Xf, isolated in Italy for the first time

It’s called Xf and it’s the fusion of Delta and Omicron. The positive swab on which the new variant was found was that of a 50-year-old patient from Romagna who fell ill two months ago and died. “But he didn’t die from the Xf variant, he had several pathologies. This must be said clearly»Explained the microbiologist Sambri in an interview with Repubblica.

The swab then arrived in his laboratory for analysis and the new mutation emerged from the sequencing. The mix of the Delta and Omicron variants has already been uploaded to the databases of the Higher Institute of Health. “It had never been reported in Italy, it is the first time it has been found in a patient, while there are about a hundred English cases.», Continues the professor of the University of Bologna.

Xf, this is how contagious and lethal the new variant is

How contagious and lethal can the new variant be? That’s the question everyone is asking right now, since Xf could combine the aggressive characteristics of Delta and the contagiousness of Omicron. “This is the conclusion we come to – continues Sambri – that’s why we brand it tight. We study it in the laboratory to understand how much it is blocked by vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. In short, we must understand what this little beast can do, there is no doubt. Being the sum of A plus B, it is necessary to understand if C has the same characteristics as the first two letters. Because it could even pass without a trace. At the moment there is almost nothing in the literature“.

So what the consequences of this new guest will be is what the experts are trying to understand. What is certain is that a number of new variants have been isolated in recent weeks. From Xe (which may be more contagious than Omicron 2) to Xj. Until the last Xf.

“It is logical that this happens – concludes the microbiologist about the new variants – let’s not forget that the number of cases is high, the virus turns significantly and multiplies. It is normal for mutations to appear which can lead to variants. The problem is to understand which and how many emerge and what it can mean. That is to understand if they are more or less good. We need to understand what we have at home, it is essential“.