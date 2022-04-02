This is how Conviasa will fly to Nicaragua from Cuba in April

The Cuban Airports and Airport Services Company (ECASA) updated on its social networks, through the “José Martí” air terminal in Havana, confirmed the schedule of direct flights of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa to Nicaragua from the Cuban capital.

According to this report, so far Conviasa will continue to operate with the following frequencies during the month of April. José Martí International Airport (Havana). Wednesdays and Saturdays arrive from Caracas. Wednesdays and Saturdays it leaves for Managua. Thursday and Sunday arrives from Managua. Thursdays and Sundays it leaves for Caracas.

Conviasa also has a rescheduling of routes for Cuban travelers, if their flight was affected by the suspension due to the contingency generated by the health crisis. According to this company, it can be rescheduled without payment of penalty or fare difference (you must maintain the same route, you must only request the change of date).

This change applies to tickets purchased to fly until March 2021. If there is no scheduled date, your ticket is valid for one year from the date of issue. You can also make a change of route without charging a penalty, you only have to pay the fare difference in the case that applies, they say from the airline.

“If you have any problem loading your application, you can contact us through the following email: [email protected]. Remember that the dates to select are those of your new itinerary”, reads the Conviasa website.

The other airline that connects directly with Nicaragua from Cuba is the regional airline Aruba, which also has Venezuelan capital. Until now, the calendar of this airline has not been given by ECASA, but we will be pending. Nor has it been mentioned whether Conviasa will fly through another provincial air terminal. So far, only Havana has confirmed these flights.

The prices of flights from Cuba to Nicaragua are very high, given the demand for this route, since last November, the government of Daniel Ortega granted Cubans free visas. This route was opened since then, as a way to reach the United States, from that month to date, more than 47 thousand Cubans have crossed the border of that country.