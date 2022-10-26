This is how Dakota Johnson gets along with Stella Banderas after her parents’ divorce

Actress Dakota Johnson, famous for her role in the 50 Shades of Gray trilogy, among other interesting productions, remains in the public eye not only for her talent but for her interesting family life full of famous Hollywood stars.

October 25, 2022 3:25 p.m.

The Johnson, Banderas and Griffith clans are considered by the public to be Hollywood royalty. The generations of influential actors that comprise them have been widely admired in the entertainment industry and even more so because although they have not been immune to some controversies, they continue to support each other even after marriages have ended and circumstances have changed.

As will be remembered, Melanie Griffith She’s daughter of tippi hedren and mother of three children: Dakota Johnson, daughter of her marriage with the also actor don johnson; Alexander Bauer of her marriage to Steven Bauer; Y Stella Banderasdaughter of his marriage with Antonio Banderas. After three marriages (two of them to Dakota’s father, Don) Melanie Griffith married Antonio Banderas in 1996. Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith was born that same year and the couple would remain together until 2015.

Although the most mediatic of Melanie Griffith’s children is Dakota, Stella has also risen in the ranks of Hollywood with blockbusters and lots of publicity. The sisters made their debut on the big screen in the film “Crazy in Alabama” in 1999. The film was a family affair, directed by Antonio Banderas and starring Melanie, also playing the fictional mother of both girls. However, the relationship between them remains a mystery..

Over time, the half-sisters were seen at Antonio Banderas movie events, including the 2002 premiere of “Spy Kids,” where a cheerful-faced Dakota Johnson was seen posing with her mother, Melanie, while that Antonio poses next to the young Stella. There’s also some footage of 8-year-old Stella smiling alongside her older sister Dakota at the 2004 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, then appearing all dressed up on the red carpet with her family at the 61st and 63rd th Annual Golden Globes Awards Ceremony.

The curiosity that Dakota and Stella’s relationship arouses has its origins in the lack of public outings and the little participation in social networks between the two, which could suggest that they are not very close. Nevertheless, It’s also possible that siblings just keep their relationship private.. One of the few images circulating on the internet dates from 2016 in which Dakota’s younger half-sister, Grace Johnson, posted a photo of the two of them together with Stella posing cheek to cheek and smiling. The following year, Stella shared a Polaroid of her and Dakota dressed in pajamas and heels while out in Aspen, Colorado for Christmas.

Stella, Dakota and Grace together in 2016