This is how Dakota Johnson got in shape (physically and mentally) for ‘Persuasion’

To get into the shoes of Anne Elliot, the heroine of the Regency era of Persuasion of Jane Austen (available now on Netflix), how did you prepare dakota johnson in body and mind to face the role? As usual, the actress relied on her personal trainer, Luke Worthington, to help her achieve two key goals leading up to and during filming: “First of all, I wanted to be in top shape for the movie,” Worthington reveals. – and, secondly, I also wanted to enjoy the mental benefits that maintaining her exercise routine during busy shooting schedules would help her.”

NICK WALL/NETFLIX

Although Dakota didn’t need a major transformation to play a character like this – it’s not, by any means, the metamorphosis that Lily James undertook to play Pamela Anderson – we all know the energy that gives us feel safe and strong physically, and even more so when we face exhausting work days, as was the case with Johnson. To do this, Worthington designed a personalized training program for him – 80 minutes, four times a week (on average), at AMP Athletic in Marylebone – “with a strength base,” he explains. “But Dakota likes to push her pulse and feel like she’s trained hard, so I had to structure the exercises to suit her.”

Hence I set a series of minicircuits in each workout – one upper body exercise, one lower body exercise, and one core– to be made to move all the time, “with no rest between exercises”. “Obviously, the muscles rest, but the circulatory bypass effect is used.” This circulatory bypass occurs when the cardiovascular system is forced to overwork and moves blood from the upper to the lower body by alternating exercises at different extremes. In other words, an upper body movement, followed by a lower body movement.

In the last phase of training, Johnson and Worthington focused more specifically on the areas she wanted to work on, generally buttocks and abs“We did a lot of single-leg glute work, because it’s usually easier to focus on the specific muscles you want to work,” says Worthington. “Other specific exercises to work the gluteus that we did were the hip thrusts (hip-thrust) single-leg, TRX hip abductions, and single-leg deadlifts.”