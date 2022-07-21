This is how Dakota Johnson prepared for the movie Persuasion

It is not the first time that a novel by Jane Austen is taken to the movies. In this opportunity, Netflix wanted to bet on the history of Persuasion. This book came to light in 1818 and became the posthumous work of the writer. Of course, it was another of her great successes.

Therefore, the streaming platform decided to carry out a modern adaptation of this novel and for this it had the leading role of dakota johnson. In this way, she put herself in the shoes of Anne Elliot, an eccentric young woman who lives with her family and is on the verge of bankruptcy. When Frederick Wentworth returns, the protagonist must make a decision about her ex-lover.

Fans had very high expectations for this movie. Unfortunately, he failed to fulfill each of them. Although the film did not receive as many applause as expected, the actress did surprise some people. Here’s how she prepared for the lead role.

Dakota Johnson becomes the protagonist of Persuasion / Source: Netflix

This Dakota Johnson did to become Anne Elliot

One of the main challenges that the actress had to face was the language. All the characters in Jane Austen’s novels speak with a British accent, something that does not happen in the real life of the interpreter. Although she speaks English by birth, her accent belongs to the United States.

In this way, she revealed that she was flattered to have been chosen in the casting. The fact that they trusted me, an American girl, is a gift in itself,” she declared in an interview. Although she is in a relationship with Chris Martin, singer of Coldplay and originally from the United Kingdom, the actress had to take classes to improve his British accent.

“It was a great juxtaposition to play a character who is both immensely emotional and vulnerable and also incredibly sharp,” he said. dakota johnson. For her, it was really exciting to step into the shoes of Anne Elliot. She felt that her character was very similar to her and also to many women she knows.

At the time of starring Persuasion, the actress not only faced the language barrier and the interpretation of the character, but also did exercises with her personal trainer. “First of all, I wanted to be in shape for the movie. And secondly, she also wanted to enjoy the mental benefits of maintaining her exercise regimen during busy filming schedules.”

“Dakota is more of an owl than a lark, so the workouts used to be late at night, rather than early in the morning; we were often in the gym at 9 pm,” he commented. He also explained that the interpreter she likes to get her heart rate up and feel like she’s worked out, so she had to create a structure that worked for her.Before filming the Netflix movie, her workout regimen included 80-minute sessions four times a week.

What do you think of Persuasion and the work of Dakota Johnson?

