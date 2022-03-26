This is how Daniel Arenas cares for Daniella Álvarez after announcing that she will use a wheelchair

After the model Danielle Alvarez announced that she will have to use a wheelchair temporarily, this after her support foot was injured, her boyfriend, the actor Daniel Arenas has been on the lookout for all his care.

Through a video in an Instagram story, Daniella shows how her partner does a type of cleaning and cures on her foot, so she did not hesitate to show off how well she is being taken care of by her lover.

“The love of my life is my favorite doctor, my most beautiful doctor, the one who does it with the most love of all“He is heard saying, while the actor turns to look at the camera without neglecting the delicate foot of his beloved.

Recall that in mid-2020, the model had to make the difficult decision to have part of his left leg amputatedthis after suffering ischemia and going through five painful surgeries.

However, the presenter has also become an example to follow and continues with her life full of work, prosperity and above all love, since her boyfriend, the protagonist of soap operas, Daniel Arenas, has been with her in part of this process.

In this way, Daniella appreciates the support of her boyfriend, who is always by her side, taking care of her and letting her know that they are a team: “Love is also teamwork and that is why we are the best team. Thank you God for allowing us to walk, roll, swim, jump and whatever together” expressed the actor before the news of the temporary wheelchair.