This is how Daniel Craig changed James Bond forever

Over the past decade and a half, Daniel Craig has become synonymous with James Bond, so it’s easy to forget the anger of many 007 fans when his casting was announced. Shortly after the tough and handsome but relatively unknown Briton was appointed as Pierce Brosnan’s successor at a spectacular London press conference on October 14, 2005, the Bond faithful rushed to their computers and they started shooting, behaving with the same visceral, troll rage that would soon become a favorite pastime of Marvel fanboys. Their complaints, which threatened boycott, were largely based on the belief that Craig, who is 5’7″, was too short to play the iconic character (Bond is 5’3″ in Ian Fleming’s novels). The second reason was that the idea of ​​a blonde Bond bordered on sacrilege. Before he showed up for work, Craig was basically called “New Coke” with a tuxedo, referring to the soda brand’s historic mistake in the mid-’80s where they changed their traditional formula for a new one that ended up being a flop. .

At first, even he wasn’t sure he wanted the part. He was 37 years old and had been playing forgettable roles in even more forgettable movies for years. But his career was beginning to gain momentum. He had impressed critics with his role in Road to Perdition (2002), had shone alongside Gwyneth Paltrow in the art house drama Sylvia (2003) and had shown his roughest and most emaciated side in the elegant underworld film Layer Cake (Organized Crime) (2004). It wasn’t the kind of movie that gets you on the A list, but it was close to the B+ list. Why did he need all the headaches that come with being Bond? And yet…one doesn’t dismiss the prospect of getting behind the wheel of an Aston Martin DB-5 and playing the most famous character in movie history lightly. Therefore, he pulled the trigger, literally and figuratively.

At 37 years old and with a somewhat faltering career, Craig was initially hesitant to accept the role of 007. Here we go in Royal Casinohis first Bond film. Jay Maidment/Eon/Danjaq/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

It’s been a while since no time to die hit theaters and the controversy over Craig as Bond couldn’t be more absurd. In fact, it could be argued that no one has done more for the franchise than double that of Daniel Craig. (Well, no one not named Sean Connery, at least.) And the evidence was before our eyes from the beginning.

About three minutes were needed to overcome the prejudices that the public brought to the cinemas with Royal Casino, his first film as an MI6 agent with a license to kill, from 2006. Before the opening credits rolled, Craig’s 007 was seen beating up a Eurocoup plotter in a Prague men’s bathroom. Fists smashed against the tiles. Heads crashed into sinks. There was blood, bones and brutality. He was so cool, and he was light years away from the smooth sophistication of Brosnan or the arched eyebrows of Roger Moore. Who knew that New Coca-Cola could taste so good?

Actually, Ian Fleming knew. In the original 007 novel series, the author described his literary creation as a “blunt instrument”, a ruthless and remorseless killer for the sole cause of Queen and Country. But that idea seemed to fade when Connery left the series after diamonds for eternitythe 1971 film. Height and hair color aside, Craig was a throwback to Fleming and Connery’s conception of 007. He was cold and brutal, but underneath all the physical and psychological scars, there was a soul. .. although tormented.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In Royal Casino, the Bond played by Craig finds himself in the posh Montenegrin gambling venue mentioned in the title. In an already iconic exchange of words, he walks up to the bar and orders a vodka martini, and the elegant bartender asks if he wants it shaken, not stirred. Craig’s response, with a menacing look, sums up his vision of 007: “You think I give a damn? It was the perfect recalibration of a character who had grown up as a soft, sexless person. Craig’s Bond He spoke not with double meanings, but with his fists, weapons that would become quite crude and raw over the next decade and a half.

The weather, of course, had something to do with the course correction. Bond had to change in the post-9/11 world. The harrowing political realities of the new millennium were too complex and morally ambiguous to move forward as a Cold War playboy dinosaur. Now the agent was both a risk to MI6 and an asset. And operating in the thick psychic gray area of ​​the 21st century, the new Bond seemed to pick out the must-have qualities of each of the 007 actors who came before him. He had the danger of Connery, the carnal appetite of Moore, the focus of Timothy Dalton and the confidence of Brosnan. He has even provided a hint of George Lazenby’s romantic vulnerability, though by letting down his guard to let a woman in he has signed her death warrant. But above all, Daniel Craig was 100% Daniel Craig. And he was exactly what we all needed.

No one disputes that each and every one of Craig’s chapters as Bond deserves a place in the top tier of the franchise alongside Goldfinger, 007 to Her Majesty’s Secret Service Y the spy who loved me. But Royal Casino Y sky fall they are, without a doubt, top-notch 007 movies, and the rest are not far behind. Royal Casino it was cleverly designed to be less of a sequel than a complete revamp of what was becoming quite an arthritic formula. Taking on Le Chiffre, the gory villain played by Mads Mikkelsen, Craig’s Bond introduced an entirely new style of action to the series. True, he was brazenly plucked from the pages of Jason Bourne, but Craig turned out to be a visceral and exciting action star. And when he gets punched (or clubbed in the balls, as in the movie), you can feel it hurt. Craig turned Bond from a Coyote-esque cartoon into a true story with real interests at stake, which suddenly seemed more important when it was his heart taking a beating, like it does from Vesper Lynd, the character played by Eva Green.

No one disputes that each and every one of Craig’s episodes as Bond deserves a spot at the top tier of the franchise, but Royal Casino Y sky fall (pictured) are definitely top-notch 007 movies. Danjaq/Eon Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Royal Casino Not only was it the first Bond movie to win over critics in years, it also became by far the highest-grossing 007 episode ($609 million worldwide) at the time. The trolls who made fun of Craig a year before were now lining up to see what he was up to in his second installment. With the cross of a hideous title hanging from his neck, Quantum of Solace2008’s was received a bit like a hurried follow-up to an album after its predecessor unexpectedly went platinum. Yes, something like James Bond’s Van Halen II. But there’s still enough great stuff in it to make it better than most Moore/Dalton/Brosnan movies. And most of the time we see Craig as the action hero: an adrenaline-pumping foot chase across the red-tiled rooftops of Siena; the shooting at the Austrian opera house; one death by drowning in crude oil in Bolivia. But the villain (eco-warrior Dominic Greene, played by Mathieu Amalric) is a sucker.

During the four-year hiatus that preceded sky fall, 2012, Craig was already debating how long he wanted to continue playing James Bond. I remember interviewing him shortly before that movie came out and never would have guessed from his world-weary ambivalence just how good he would turn out to be. In fact, it would become the first 007 film to exceed a billion dollars at the box office. Looking back, it’s easy to see why. Craig had finally loosened up a bit and felt comfortable in a role that was already his. And the Sam Mendes movie hit the ground running, alternating between spectacular scenes (the speeding train shootout in Istanbul), a top-notch villain (Silva, played by Javier Bardem), and a host of winks for the fans, whether it’s the return of the Aston Martin DB-5, our first visit to the Scottish estate where Bond grew up, or new insights into his relationship with M (Judi Dench). Craig would continue to rise as Bond after sky fallbut never that high.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It was difficult to know where to go after that triumph, and the main problem of Specter of 2015 is that it tries to go everywhere. It’s a half-hearted attempt to unite too many things into one giant web of villains, and it fails. But of course these are the writer’s problems, not Craig’s. The opening of Mexico City on the Day of the Dead is a blast and Lea Seydoux gives Bond his most interesting romantic role in a long time, but Christoph Waltz’s whole gambit as Blofeld seems like a cowardly dodge.

After 18 months of delays and rescheduling due to the COVID pandemic, No Time to Die has arrived. If you haven’t seen it yet, we’re not going to give you spoilers here. But for us it was a glorious farewell to Craig. He certainly has earned it. And he deserves more than our thanks. Perhaps a gold wristwatch from Q’s hand, or at least a long-awaited apology from all those who complained about his choice 15 years ago.