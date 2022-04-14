This is how Daniel Retuerta has changed, Roque Sánchez in the series ‘El internado’

The intership It was broadcast on Antena 3 between 2007 and 2010. The plot was about a boarding school where strange events and several murders began to happen. It was a mix between a thriller, a horror series and a teen drama.

Daniel Retuerta played Roque in the series, one of the main characters of the series. An ordinary boy, friend of the protagonists until people start dying.

Roque was one of the main characters Antenna 3

Roque finds out that he is going to be the next to be killed and decides to collaborate with the killers in exchange for not being another victim. In addition to being a co-author of the crimes, he will be the direct murderer of Carolina, the character played by Ana de Armas.

The character played by Daniel is one of the least loved by fans of the series. Something that has become a big problem for him, since he has recognized that, twelve years later, he continues to receive insults for something that his character did in fiction.

I was part of a group of friends Antenna 3

Unlike other co-stars, Daniel was already quite well known when he started working on the series. In fact, he had already played an important role in one of the most watched series of the time, Mates.

Daniel was Lolo, Valle’s little brother, the protagonist of the series. Although he was just a boy, he endeared himself to the public for how mischievous and funny he was. He came to have his own plots and was present in all seasons.

He was also Lolo in ‘Compañeros’ Antenna 3

In addition, Daniel also worked on several successful series such as More than friends, little is my father, Ana and the 7, Central Hospital either love in troubled timeswhere he participated in 54 chapters.

Since the actor left The intership in 2010, he has not had a role with such weight again. However, she has not stopped working since then.

Daniel with his series partner Yon González @retudani / Instagram

He has participated in several web series and in serve and protect, playing Carlos, one of the secondary characters. But Daniel’s work has gone far beyond television.

The actor has come to do ‘standup comedy’ @retudani / Instagram

He himself told on his social networks that he has been participating in the creation of scripts for more than eight years and that he has come to write several plays.

Although without a doubt, in recent years Daniel has been putting a lot of effort into taking care of his social networks. On Instagram he is on his way to 13,000 followers and has started collaborating with some brands.

He has also done several plays. @retudani / Instagram

The actor has also begun to perform live on the Twitch platform, where, in addition to playing video games, he watches episodes of Mates with his followers.