This is how David Ortiz will celebrate his entry to Cooperstown

David Ortizformer major league player, invited Dominicans, Latin Americans, Americans and his fans from around the world to celebrate with him his exaltation to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, in a great celebration to the rhythm of salsa, merengue and urban music called “Cooperstown Dominican Latin Fest”.

The activity will take place in the city of Cooperstown, New York, after the ceremony of his exaltation on July 24, as reported in a press release.

“Cooperstown Dominican Latin Fest“It will take place at Brewery Ommegang, an outdoor space with a capacity for just over 5,000 people located in Cooperstown,” the document indicates.

The artists that will participate are the merengueros Fernando Villalona, Serge Vargas; the salsero Yiyo Saranteas well as the exponent of urban music the alphaand the famous musical entertainer DJ Adoni.

Tony Dandrades, Michael Miguel Holguín, Jhoel López, Francisca Lachapel and Enrique Rojas will be the presenters.

“Since I was chosen to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame for the merits and statistics accumulated during my career in the Major Leagues, on January 25, I dedicated that great honor, first to God, to the Dominican people and to all my Latin American fans, American and from all over the world that has always supported me, since that is the greatest honor that a player can achieve in his life”, explained the “Big Papi”, who wore the number 34 on his jersey.

He added that “it deserves to share this great achievement that is not only mine, but of all Dominicans, Latin Americans, Americans and fans around the world.”

Ortiz also expressed that this activity represents a tribute to all Dominican baseball players who live by raising the name of the Dominican Republic, and who with their dedication and dedication make us feel proud, in addition to serving as an example to young people. Every day they fight to achieve their dreams.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/25/a-pair-of-men-seated-at-a-table-453ed0d2.jpg Dominican ex-player David Ortiz. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

More event details

This great event, which will have a two-hour television production, will be produced by Ramón Carmona and Miguel Medina.

The marketing of Panorama Media Group and will be broadcast throughout the Dominican Republic by Telemicro, Channel 5; for the city of New York on Telemicro Internacional, and for the whole world through Prende TV, the new streaming platform of the Univisión network.

In addition, it will be broadcast on social networks David Ortiz.

official tour

The agency Emily Tour organizes the official tour to Cooperstown, which includes a private flight to the ceremony, VIP participation in the “Cooperstown Dominican Latin Fest” and join Big Papi when he returns home as a Hall of Fame immortal to Fenway Park in Boston, as the guest of honor at a Red Sox game against the Guardians.

The tour departs on Thursday, July 21, on an exclusive charter flight for the group with limited space on Sky Cana airlines to Syracuse, New York, and returns on Wednesday, July 27, to the Dominican Republic.

According to the information, the package includes airfare, transfers, lodging in Syracuse and Boston, daily hotel breakfast, shopping tour and other amenities.

The first 50 people to reserve will get a ball autographed by David Ortiz.

David Ortizemblematic player of the Boston Red Sox, in Major League Baseball, was elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in his first year of application with a score of 77.9% of the votes. He joins three other Dominicans elected: John Marichal, Peter Martinez Y Vladimir Guerrero.