This is how Day 10 will be played in Clausura 2022; Marathon changes time and stadium

2022-03-10

The second round of Clausura 2022 tournament of the Betcris League begins this Saturday with the performance of four important games.

The date starts with the game that marathon will face the Lifetimethis duel was agreed to take place at 3:06 p.m. at the Yankel Rosenthal stadium, however it has been moved to the Olympic stadium for 5:06.

This swap is due to a sporting theme, since the purslane have had better results on this field, in addition to playing on the Yankee has been controversial for coach Martin “Tato” Garcia who in his last games has received extra pressure for shouts and insults from a sector of the public who has been asking for his departure.

The Saturday session continues an hour later, at 6:00 PM, in the Marcelo Tinoco when the UPNFM receive Real Sociedad in a crucial duel for the Tocoeños in their quest to save their category.