This is how Denisse Peña, Evelyn Pons has changed in the remembered series ‘El internado’

The intership It was broadcast on Antena 3 between 2007 and 2010 and was one of the most important series of the moment. She was awarded numerous times and thanks to her, careers such as Blanca Suarez, Elena Furiase or Ana de Armas took off.

Most of his actors were very young, it was his first job, and he catapulted them as soon as it was over. However, several children participated in the series, for whom it was the first contact with the audiovisual world and they had to wait a little longer for success.

This is the case of Denisse Peña, who entered the series at the age of eight and left when she was barely 11. She was able to continue her career, but with more pause than her peers, and a few years ago she was able to dedicate herself to acting entirely. , becoming quite a great promise.

In The intership she played Evelyn Pons, one of the main characters in the series. She is Paula’s best friend, one of the girls about whom the main plot begins. Both are going to be the center of many episodes and events that occur in the center.

Evelyn is taking more and more prominence in the series and in the end she ends up being one of the students who escapes with the protagonists. She appears in all seasons of the series.

The series ended in 2010 and was a great starting point for the actress. Over the next few years she did more occasional roles such as co-starring Pancho, the millionaire dog. Meanwhile, the actress was still training.

Until in 2017, with the age of majority recently reached, he began to work more regularly. first in series iFamilyfrom La 1. And later as part of the regular cast of serve and protectfor the same string.

A series where she played the young Olga Torres for three years and more than 400 episodes. Something that consolidates her career as an actress. Probably for this reason in 2020 she is working on two very important series, Néboa and the wire girls.

Currently, she is an interpreter with a lot of potential. Proof of this is the large number of fans she has. Denisse takes great care of her Instagram account, where she has over 200,000 followers.

Currently, the actress is in the portfolio of Tandem Talem, a representation agency that takes renowned actors such as Luis Callejo, María Castro, Nadia de Santiago, Álvaro Monje or Almudena Cid. So it would not be strange to see her in a major production in the coming months.