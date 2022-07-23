This is how Dragon Ball Z inspired the end of Ms. Marvel

MADRID, 23 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

The sixth and final chapter of Ms Marvel brought with him some big reveals that the marvelite fandom is still trying to assimilate. However, what no one expected after his shocking ending is that he found his inspiration in a fiction not so far from the superhero genre, but very different as it is Dragon Ball Z.

So they have recognized Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directors of the series starring Iman Vellani as the first muslim superheroine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kamala khanin a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

And it is that, when Kamala uses his expansion technique in his great battle with the agents of the Damage Control Agencythe filmmakers found the inspiration to use his powers on the manga created by Akira Toriyama.

“With our visual effects specialist, Nordin Rahhali, we explored what we could do with this power and have that moment, the ‘Widening'”Fallah explained, referring to the heroine’s ability to increase in size at will with which she also manages to prolong her limbs.

“That was an image that is actually mangaalmost like the influence of Dragon Ball Z. All these cool things that, yes, we explore. And I think while we were doing it, we were able to feel that there was much more we could do. And I think we just touched the tip of the iceberg“, concluded the director of Ms. Marvel.

Of course, the manga was not the only field in which they delved into when approaching the series of Disney+. already own Iman Vellani recently acknowledged that Edgar Wright’s film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the worldreleased in 2010, was a powerful influence at the time of approaching the visual style in a completely different way of the fiction of which he is the protagonist.

Regarding the future of the actress within the UCM, although it is true that It is unknown if Ms. Marvel will have a second season, the fandom will be able to meet her again in The Marvels. The film in which the long-awaited meeting between the first Muslim heroine of the House of Ideas will take place, with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris’s Captain Marvelwho was first seen on WandaVision.