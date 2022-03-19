This is how Dragon Flag is practiced, the exercise with which JLo works her abs

Admit it, how many times have you asked yourself: how does Jennifer Lopez show off those abs? To our good luck, the singer does not hide her secrets. And she recently posted a video of herself on her Instagram account where she revealed some of her routines to keep fit. And, among them is the Dragon Flag, an exercise to work the abdomen but at a level beyond the classic plates. would you dare

The Dragon Flag is an exercise that is currently “in” but is not exactly new, confirms Alberto Ramos, national director of fitness for Anytime Fitness gyms. It comes from martial arts training and was popularized by Bruce Lee in the late 60s. Now it has returned to the spotlight thanks to the popular training of stars like JLo and some influencers.

The exercise that challenges your abdomen (and a little more)

That JLo is a goddess of abs of steel is undeniable. And she works hard to achieve it, so much so that she has dared with the Dragon Flag or a variation of it, since the most advanced version of this exercise that Bruce Lee used to reach is more complicated. But apparently JLo is after that challenge.





Performing a Dragon Flag at first glance seems simple, but it is not the most recommended for beginners, although it is possible to achieve it if you make the appropriate progressions and always under the advice of a certified trainer, warns Ramos.

Of course, it is worth trying since the Dragon Flag is one of the exercises called “total body” because it requires the activation of many muscle groups, hence its benefit goes beyond helping you achieve a flat stomach. As Ramos explains, when we exercise with the Dragon Flag a great activation and control of the core muscles is achieved (abdominals and stabilizing muscles) but the dorsal, psoas, quadriceps, gluteals, biceps are also involved… which will also benefit. .

exercise for advanced

How to make the Dragon Flag?

For its execution you only need a flat surface and a place where you can hold on with your hands behind your head. From this position you must raise your body as a block, to create a straight line that generates an angle of 45º with the ground, explains Alberto Ramos.





As we have said before, it is not an exercise for beginners. But if you are, progression will be the key to fully executing it. From Anytime Fitness they explain how to do it:

Make a well-aligned plank at least 60 “.



Keeping the same plank, the next level will be to take small steps backwards, moving the forearms, resting on the ground, away from the feet that are the moving point.



It’s time to go one step further. Lie on your back (initial position of the Drago Flag) bring your legs back, lifting your spine off the ground. He comes back very slow holding the fall.



The next progression is to hang from a bar and then bring your knees to your chest while keeping the rest of your body stable (avoid swaying). When you are able to perform 20 repetitions you will be ready to move on to the next exercise.



Now… hanging from the bar bring your feet up to the grip of your hands. Once you have achieved at least 12 repetitions you can move on to the next exercise.



Lie on your back as in exercise three, supporting your scapulae and trapezius (leaving your neck and head free). Bend your spine, bringing your knees to your chest and lifting your back off the ground. When you are at the highest point, extend your knees and spine to create a straight line of the Dragon Flag. Bend your knees and spine again before lowering your back to the starting position.



You almost have it! Repeat exercise 6 but without returning to the starting position until you complete at least 10 repetitions of flexion/extension of the spine and knees. Always keeping your back off the ground. Remember that the support is only in the scapulae and trapezius.



Finally, are you capable of performing the previous exercise, but without repetitions, keeping the line straight and the body at 45º? Congratulations, you already have it!



Better accompanied than alone

Despite being a great exercise that works many muscle groups, the Dragon Flag is not magical, “the ideal is to include it in a comprehensive program with its progressions and/or regressions so that the training is complete,” emphasizes the Anytime Fitness trainer. (Just like we’ve seen JLo do!)





And… warning! The Dragon Flag, being an isometric exercise, is generally not recommended for people prone to high blood pressure or with cervical problems. It is best to consult with a trainer before launching to execute it.