This is how Dylan Minnette, David Shephard in the series ‘Lost’ has changed

For many television critics, lost marked a before and after in the way of watching the series. His audience generated great debates in forums and social networks around the world. In addition, its plot lent itself to be analyzed down to the smallest detail.

For this reason, the great fans of the series, which are many, know each and every one of the characters. Among whom was David Shephard, played by a very young Dylan Minnette who was not even 14 years old when he joined the cast.



He played Jack’s son Third parties

Anyone who has seen the series until the end will know that a different way of telling the story is included in the sixth season. The Incident causes time to split in two and two different timelines appear, but intertwined with each other, the creators of the series have called this “Flash sideways”.

David appears in one of these lines and is the son of Jack Shephard and Juliet Burke. They are divorced and he lives with his mother, his relationship with his father is not good because he places many expectations on him. David is a promising pianist.



Dylan has been an actor since he was very young. Third parties

Dylan’s character has four episodes where he plays an important role in Jack’s plot. For such a young actor he was the starting gun of an interesting career. After his participation in lost He did not stop climbing steps in the audiovisual industry.

Boost your career

Beyond ‘Lost’

Although before the famous series he had already done some roles that had positioned him well. He had appeared in series like Drake and Josh, Two and a half Men either Prison Break. Until she was 19 years old she was playing small roles with more or less relevance.



Made a small appearance in Prison Break Third parties

In 2015, he landed his first leading role in goosebumps, along with Jack Black and Odeya Rush. A film that mixed horror with comedy and had some success. A year later she returned to star in a feature film, Do not breathe.

And this opened the doors for him to get a role that would make him achieve fame and full recognition. Dylan was Clay Jensen, star of for thirteen reasons. One of the most watched series of 2017 and had a great social impact.



‘For thirteen reasons’ has been his best-known work Third parties

‘For Thirteen Reasons’

Clay Jensen and the jump to world fame

The plot tells of the suicide of a teenager who, before dying, leaves behind a series of cassette tapes that she gives to Clay where she explains the reasons why she is taking her own life. The production managed to revive the public debate on bullying in many countries around the world.

On other levels it was also a success. It is one of the most popular series on Netflix and is in its fourth season. It has been praised by critics since it came out and is widely believed to be one of the best teen dramas on television. The series ended in 2020 in its fourth season due to plot decisions



Dylan Minnette is Clay. Third parties

Dylan has become one of America’s biggest celebrities. She has more than seven million followers on her Instagram and is an idol among teenagers and young adults. Maybe that’s why she could afford the turn she decided to give her career.



Dylan is a star with more than seven million followers Instagram

In 2017 the actor formed with his friends, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Presto, the indie rock band, Wallows. Since then the group has not stopped growing and in 2019 it was No. 1 on Billboard’s Breakthrough Artists list. Currently Dylan is focused on music giving concerts throughout the United States, according to his website, the tour has closed dates until February 2023 and several dates are planned in Europe.