This is how Dylan, (the handsome) son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas has grown

douglas, for his part, called himself “a proud father” in an Instagram post of his own. “Congrats Dylan! Well done!” the 77-year-old actor wrote.

The couple, who are also parents of Cary’s19, documented their emotional farewell when Dylanhe moved into his Brown University dorm in September 2018.

Dylan is the pride of his mom, Catherine Zeta-Jones

“Let the real conferences begin! I love you, Dylan“, he commented Zeta-Jones, 52, to his eldest son via Instagram at the time. “Good luck on the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life.”

The Welsh star stopped by to take a look at her son’s room, including his posters of The Rolling Stones Y Union Jack. He also showed Cary’s and her older brother sobbing as they hugged goodbye.

Last year, the young woman celebrated her graduation with Dylan and his parents, when he finished high school. “Congratulations to Cary’s and the entire class of 2021! “, douglas he captioned family photos from May 2021. “Your mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!”

In his own post, Zeta-Jones pointed out that Cary’s she graduated “with honors in her International Baccalaureate”, concluding, “You’re great and we love you.”