This is how Eiza González wears the most risky transparent skirt with boots

Eiza Gonzalez has had a good week, at least in terms of style. The actress has traveled from Paris to London promoting her latest film ambulance with actor Jake Gyllenhaal and the director of the film Michael Bay. For the red carpets, the Mexican has shed the paramedic uniform that she wore as her character Cam Thompson, substituting the norm core shoes by high heel bootsthe White shirts of buttons by corsets seductive and cargo pants by transparent skirts.

Mexican actress Eiza González wears the latter transparency trend which is driving the whole of 2022 to a whole new level. Translucent entered our radar in the Spring-Summer 2022 collections taking the form of light dresses in Jil Sander, as romantic blouses with XL sleeves in Dior and then in revealing pants at Acne Studios. This penchant for revealing glimpses of leather with sensuality carried over to Fendi’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection. the creative director kim jones is responsible for the captivating look that shows us a new facet of style of Eiza Gonzalez: one who is not afraid to experiment with fashion trends.

How are the see-through skirt and high-heeled boots that Eiza González is wearing?

Eiza showed off her new platinum blonde. Courtesy of Fendi.

Eiza Gonzalez wears one of the skirts that will be top trend 2022 in a light chiffon fabric and a straight cut with a ruffle blue water very thin at the hem as an embellishment. This design reminds us of that transparent dress what do I bring Bella Hadid with a firm step on the catwalk, which did not fail to give something to talk about, because if we needed one more proof that the 2000s are back, the Italian firm gave us confirmation.

The Mexican actress complements this transparency design very daring with a plaid corset with a shirt and some high heel boots with the triangular tip in camel color that combine with everything. Would you dare to wear it to the office?