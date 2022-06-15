This is how Elizabeth Hurley, the woman who wore the most daring Versace dress in history, has changed

the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in London, in 1994, catapulted a very young Elizabeth Hurley to fame. The British woman, who was accompanying her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant -one of the film’s protagonists-, captured all eyes with a spectacular and daring Versace dress that was baptized as the That Dress. She marked a before and after in the outfits that were worn on the red carpet in the 90s.

A black design that became part of history, not only because of its plunging neckline and gold safety pins, but also because it was one of Gianni Versace’s most iconic creations that, over the years, continues to influence the fashion industry. fashion and have worn actresses like Jennifer Lawrence or Lady Gaga.



image description GTRES

At the London premiere, Elizabeth was better known for being Hugh Grant’s girlfriend than for her work in the world of cinema. Born on June 10, 1965 in Basingstoke, she met the Briton when she was only 22 years old, in the film paddling to the wind, by Gonzalo Suarez. His family thought that she was going to dedicate herself to the world of dance. At age 12 she went to a ballet boarding school but her center expelled her because of her bad grades. When it was time for her to go to university, she won a scholarship to the London Studio Center, which taught both dance and drama classes. After this stage in which she wore pink hair and punk aesthetic looks, she debuted in the industry with Aria (1987).



Elizabeth also dedicated herself to the world of fashion in the 90s Instagram @elizabethhurley1

Her romance with the protagonist of Notting Hill made many media refer to her as Hugh Grant’s eternal girlfriend despite working as a model and in productions such as the long winter (1991).



Elizabeth Hurley in a mesh dress by Versace Instagram @elizabethhurley1

Hollywood sex scandal

The couple monopolized the flashes in all the events they attended. There was constant talk of a wedding and together they crossed the pond to conquer the United States. However, this American dream was overshadowed when on June 27, 1995, Hugh was caught with the prostitute Divine Brown.



Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley in the 90s GTRES

The actor strolled down the Sunset Strip (West Hollywood) with a white BMW that he had rented for his stay in Los Angeles to promote Nine months. It was one in the morning when the police arrested him for hiring the services of Brown, who had not even recognized the actor.

Despite this sexual scandal, Elizabeth remained at Grant’s side for another five years. At that time, the young woman was the image of Estée Lauder – a brand with which she continues to work today – and she focused on her career with films such as austin powers either my favorite martian. In the year 2000 the couple announced their separation but they continue to maintain a great friendship, in fact, the actor is the godfather of Liz’s son and she does not hesitate to share several of her most memorable images to wish her a happy birthday on Instagram.



Elizabeth with Donatella Versace, one of her fetish designers Instagram @elizabethhurley1

Your sweetest stage

The new millennium had big surprises in store for Elizabeth, who kept releasing movies like To the devil with the devil either the weight of the water. In the fall of 2001 she announced that she was pregnant by Stephen Bing, an American tycoon with whom she had begun a relationship a few months earlier.



Liz with little Damian, born in April 2002 Instagram @elizabethhurley1

In April 2002, her first and only son Damian was born, who is currently dedicated to the world of fashion. Last year the young man was involved in a controversy over the inheritance of his father, who committed suicide in 2020. Despite the fact that Bing left it in writing that his son should inherit a part of his fortune, his grandfather took the case to the courts. courts and managed to disinherit him by alluding that his birth had occurred out of wedlock. A fact that devastated both the actress and her son.



Elizabeth with Damian, who is dedicated to the world of fashion Instagram @elizabethhurley1

Hurley has only been married once. It was in 2007 when she said “I do” to the Indian businessman Arun Nayar, whom she divorced in 2011, the year in which she started working at gossip-girlone of the series of that moment.

no luck in love

Since then Elizabeth has had several partners with whom she has had no luck. In 2013 she announced her engagement to Shane Warne, an Australian cricketer who passed away last March. “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” she wrote on Instagram to say goodbye to her ex-fiancé.



Elizabet with Shane Warne, whom she got engaged to in 2013 Instagram @elizabethhurley1

In recent years, the model has also created her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and has starred in the series The Royals. She is also still involved in the fight against breast cancer and collaborates with the Elton John Foundation, one of her great friends.



Elizabeth with her friend, singer Elton John Instagram @elizabethhurley1