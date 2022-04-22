This is how Elon Musk ruined Nicolas Cage’s dreams

It seems that not everything that happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. During a recent interview with Nicolas Cage on the popular American show Jimmy Kimmel Live!the actor revealed a surprising fact: Elon Musk ruined his plans to build his own movie studio. This is how the medium picks it up Variety.

During the broadcast of the program, Nicolas Cage commented that some time ago he tried to build his own movie studio in Las Vegas. In fact, he had already managed to raise the 80 million dollars to start its development. Sadly for the actor, Elon Musk came to town.

It was at this point that, instead of opting for Cage’s study, the city decided to invest in Tesla, directed by Elon Musk. Of course, the actor’s plans went down the drain, and Tesla became one of the most important companies in Las Vegas. In fact, it was here that the businessman and tycoon decided to build his anti-traffic tunnels.

Las Vegas has been good to me, really. It is both a small town and a big city. It is probably one of the most unique locations. If you want to go to the Strip and participate you can do it. If you want to go alone with the locals and go to the popular restaurants, you can. Nicolas Cage

In addition, it was during this interview that Nicolas Cage revealed the reasons why he decided to go to Las Vegas. As he comments, it was for tax reasons. However, he assures that over time he has “learned to love her”.

Tesla and Elon Musk have drained all the water from Las Vegas

Tesla Gigafactory 1 in Las Vegas

As Cage comments in the interview, Tesla is responsible for draining all the water in the city. Although the actor says it in a joking tone, his words make us rethink whether cities are capable of Tesla Gigafactories.

I tried to get a movie studio built there and then Elon Musk came along, and all the money I got for the movie studio — I got $80 million — they put into the Tesla corporation, which then ironically drained all the water out of the city . But I almost got it, I almost got a movie studio. Nicolas Cage

In 2014, the middle ChargeDevs included the words of Steve Hill, Director of the Governor’s Office for Economic Development in Las Vegas. Here, the man claimed that the water was being one of the main parts of the conversation for the construction of the Tesla Gigafactory 1.

“Tesla is very concerned about the environment in general,” Hill commented, adding that “They have worked very hard to reduce the amount of water they would needboth from a business practices point of view and in line with the company’s values”.

For multiple reasons, Las Vegas has become one of the most difficult places in the United States to access water. In fact, NASA has decided to use its space technology to begin studying the droughts that are occurring in California and the surrounding areas, of which Nevada is a part. These droughts not only include surface water bodies, but also those found in the subsoil.



