This is how ‘Entrevías’ by José Coronado sweeps the United States

On February 1, a thriller called entrevías. Mediaset may have gotten used to giving the premiere of its series to Amazon Prime Video, even the one that is coming which was the jewel in the crown, but he made an exception with this novelty. It could be understood: he had an infallible tandem for the company’s main channel, the one made up of José Coronado and the producer Aitor Gabilondo, who had collaborated on Prince Y live without permission. But what was less predictable is that, after saying goodbye in May, it would sweep the rest of the world via Netflix, including in the United States.

It was known to be succeeding at least by Netflix metrics. It premiered on Netflix with 20 million hours viewed in its first week. But this figure was only the beginning with three consecutive weeks as the most watched series among non-English speaking productions, adding a cumulative total of 138 million hours watched. Not bad because it is a fiction of which Netflix did not even have the scoop and broadcast it after finishing in Spain.

But what is interesting now is in the consumption figures announced by Nielsen, the company that reports on audiences in the United States. Now it not only calculates the millions of viewers of conventional television but also tries to control the consumption of platform content. And what series is in sixth position in your consumer study? Nothing more and nothing less than entrevíaswhich is output there as Wrong Side of the Tracks, with 382 million minutes watched.

This data, moreover, seems to be the beginning of the phenomenon because it hardly reports the audience of Entrevías during the week of May 16 (Nielsen needs a month to count the data). In that week the most viewed platform series was The Lincoln Lawyer with 1.9 billion minutes watched (and that explains its renewal for a second season) followed by Ozarks, the reality show The circle, Grace and Frankie Y working moms.

In back of entrevías they stood stranger things (with the viewing of the first seasons, since it had not yet released new chapters), Candy, Night Sky Y Who killed Sarah?. It is indicative of the popularity of Netflix in the United States that all the titles on the list are from the platform of Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos with the exception of Candy with Jessica Biel, who is from Hulu, and night sky with JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek, which is from Amazon Prime Video.

entrevías, created by David Bermejo, has a José Coronado playing a grandfather in a humble neighborhood in 2009. He is Tirso, an ex-military man who owns a hardware store and who has to take care of his granddaughter Irene (Nona Sobo). When he realizes that his granddaughter is going down the wrong path because of the influences of an increasingly problematic neighborhood, he decides to take justice into his own hands: if he has to fight in the streets to save what remains of Entrevías and Irene , it will.

In Telecinco, in addition, this fighting spirit of Coronado was wonderful: he made an average of 1.7 million and a 15.9% audience share on the channel, which is not bad for a fiction in these times when that reality television and current affairs seem to be the priority of the public that consume linear television at night, reserving fictional content for time-shifted consumption.

