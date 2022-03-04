This is how Ester Expósito wears fine eyebrows in 2022

Of all the trends that are recovering from the 90s, perhaps one of the most reviled has been the return of thin eyebrows. And yes, the fears of all those who suffered at that time they have become reality: here we have them. But before you throw your hands in the head, we must specify that the eyebrows that we will see during this 2022 they have little to do with those thin lines that even came to blur with the skin. Fortunately we have learned from mistakes.

The eyebrows that are coming this year are inspired by those we saw in the 90s, but they are not exactly the same, it is about a more natural, subtle version that is more adapted to current aesthetic currents. However, there is something that the designs of this year and those of that decade have in common and that is that arise in response to an opposing movement. The hyper-plucked ’90s brows emerge from a time when Brooke Shields and Madonna had set the standard for thick, bushy, made-up brows. Today, thin eyebrows are the answer to references such as Cara Delevigne, in the 2010s, and Lily Collins, a face popularized by her character Emily in Emily in Paris.

Image of Kate Moss, in 1995. Jim SmealGetty Images

But that’s about all the similarities. And it is that the shape of the eyebrow that we saw in the 90s will not be replicated this year. So we saw thin patterns, but not only that, but the structure of the eyebrow was not designed to highlight the look: its diameter was the same throughout its entire length, both at the birth and at the tail, round shapes reigned wherever we looked -something unflattering in most cases- and the quote structure, with a very wide head and the rest, excessively fine, finished completing that scenario.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In 2022 the aesthetics of the fine eyebrow is carried out in a much more subtle way, as shown actress Ester Expósito in her latest Instagram post. And it is that the objective of this current is to create structured designs in which the beginning, the arch of the eyebrow and the end are well marked, despite the fact that the width of it is thinner.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On the other hand, it is also about rationalizing and understanding that the design must be in accordance with the factions and the shape of the face. And it is that in a small face, large and bushy eyebrows, like those of Lily Collins, can look disproportionate and would be much more favored with a narrower design, no matter how much initial rejection we have generated towards this shape.

Thinner eyebrow, but less plucked



And it is that if a lesson has become clear to us, it is that the tweezers, used in excess, are not good allies. In large part, these were responsible for many disasters in the eyebrows of the 90s, in which after repeated plucking the hair did not grow back. This year we leave the clamp aside and only the hairs that exceed the original shape of the clamp are removed. It’s more about defining the brow and emphasizing its natural shape. For it artificial fillers, so popular on Instagram years ago, are also left asidein favor of trends such as laminated eyebrows or eyebrow ironing, which reveal the skin.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io