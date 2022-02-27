This is how Ferretti reacted to being tied for this record by Miguel Herrera

Ricardo Ferreti DT of Braves and Miguel Herrera DT of Tigres

February 25, 2022 11:19 p.m.

The legacy that Ricardo Ferretti left in Tigres is undeniablebecause he directed them in his time of biggest hits, thus becoming the better coach of the history of the institution and one of the top of Mexican soccer. However, the cycles are fulfilled and ‘Tuca’ touched him deal to his former team.

Today the Tigres are led by Miguel blacksmithwho got bring the team to semifinals in his first tournament in front of the university team. In addition, this tournament goes with very good stepor, since it has been placed as Leader momentary of Grita México Clausura 2022 with 16 points.

It was this Friday against the team of his loves that Ricardo Ferretti let to be the unique trainer of the felines in getting five wins in a rowbecause with the defeat of their braves of Juarez, Miguel the ‘Louse‘ Smith it reached on that brand. As usual, the coach He showed very upset with his players despite having approached on the scoreboard in latest minutes of the match.

The streak of university students began in a agonized triumph against Pumas on matchday 3. Then they received in the ‘Volcano’ Mazatlan whom they defeated 4 goals to 3. They added another three points beating Chivas as a visitor and another three against Atlético de saint Louis on matchday 6. The mark was reached against braves of Juarez with a 3-2 victory.

