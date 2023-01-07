In the networks and on the red carpets, Georgina Rodriguez She has always stood out for her beauty, her style and of course, her figure.

The Argentine model is a lover of necklines, cutouts and bikinis, but now everything will have to change in her new country of residence.

This week, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family arrived in Riyadh, ready to start their new life at Al-Nassr FC.

Mohammed Saad/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images This is how Georgina Rodríguez will have to dress in Saudi Arabia

At a ceremony at the stadium, the 28-year-old dressed conservatively, wearing a black turtleneck top, baggy jeans and a long jacket.

Foreign women in Saudi Arabia are not required to cover their hair or wear an abaya – the traditional floor-length dress – but they do have to dress modestly.

Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images This is how Georgina Rodríguez will have to dress in Saudi Arabia

In general, women should opt for baggy styles that do not mark their figure too much. Shoulders, knees and neckline should also be covered.

Many women who have visited the country always recommend carrying a scarf in their bag, in case you need to enter a place that requires more modesty.

Of course, women can dress however they like at home and we’re sure Georgina will frequently travel elsewhere without strict dress codes.

There is also the possibility that the country will be less strict with the couple – in fact, they have already adjusted their laws so that they can live together before getting married. In any case, we will be watching how Georgina’s wardrobe changes.