This is how he has shown his love for Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston She is one of the best actresses in Hollywood, and although she has been very successful in her professional career, It hasn’t been the same in his personal life.

And it is that the famous has not had much luck in love, first , divorced Brad Pitt in 2005, after he left her for Angelina Jolie, experiencing the worst love disappointment of his life.

Then in eIn 2015, she gave herself another chance at love and married fellow actor Justin Theroux, and although everything seemed to be going great and they looked beautiful together, they ended just two years later.

Nevertheless, Although they divorced 5 years ago, the truth is that they do not hold any kind of grudge and, on the contrary, they have shown to have a great connection and feel a deep affection towards the other in different opportunities.

Jennifer Aniston and the times she has shown her love for Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have a great relationship of friends that many times has sparked suspicions of reconciliation, but so far, they have not returned, although both are single.

Jennifer sent him a present

Recently, the actor showed off a gift he received from Jennifer Aniston in their networks, showing that the famous one still has it in mind.

And it is that sent him some products from her hair care line and he publicly thanked her, showing how well they get along.

romantic photo together

last year too They were surprised to reappear together, at a party, and not only posing in a photo, but also looking very romantic with their arms around each other.

In addition, they looked happy and in love, suggesting that they had returned, but they did not really return, they only showed that they get along wonderfully.

Jennifer Aniston and the times she has shown her love for Justin Theroux

Birthday congratulations

At other times both birthday wishes messages have been dedicated both Jennifer to Justin, as he to her.

On the actress’s 52nd birthday, Justin wrote “Happy Birthday. I love you, B”, along with a black and white image of her.

And when he turned 50, Justin dedicated the most emotional message to Jennifer. “Happy birthday to this fierce woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely friendly. …and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B”.

Although many want to see them together again, the truth is that they are just great friends, but they make it clear that they have a great connection and exes can get along too and they don’t have to be enemies.