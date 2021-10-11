this is how he managed to lose 30 kg

The singer Adele returns to be the protagonist of the scenes in view of the release of the new album, but to discuss today we find some statements released on the diet followed in recent years.

The anxious expectation of fans to be able to listen to the new album by Adele, which comes a few years after a long artistic silence and a transformation that has left everyone speechless. The singer looks beautiful as never before and with a great physical shape, with a whopping 30 kg lost… a change that has triggered the curiosity of fans, curious to find out which diet I have followed in detail in recent years.

According to some rumors of the web, Adele would have followed the famous one to regain her physical shape Sirt diet, during which a diet that stimulates the lean gene is followed, marked by the prolonged intake of sirtuins that favor the effect of fasting but without the disadvantages and consequences that this causes in the long run. A diet, also followed by many stars of the international show business, which thus allows you to lose many kilos in a very short time.

Adele, the truth about the Sirt diet: the singer breaks the silence

Right from the moment Adele has returned to show herself on social media (and not only) in shape and absolutely different from how the fans had come to know her… thus triggering the rumors and curiosity about the diet of the Sirt diet.

To break the silence in this sense was Adele herself during the long interview with Vogue UK, here where she talked about how she managed to waste time and thus regain perfect physical shape: “I’ve never done the Sirt. No intermittent fasting. No diet. If anything, I eat more than before because I train a lot. I was devoured by anxiety. As I worked out, I found that I could get better. It wasn’t about losing weight – I did it for myself. I do a weight section in the morning, then walk or box in the afternoon, concluding with a cardio workout in the evening“.

