this is how he wants to punish citizens, goodbye freedom – Libero Quotidiano





Fabio Rubini November 21, 2021

In Europe, the discussion on “Beca”, an acronym for Beating Cancer, has also touched the tobacco industry and its substitutes – electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco -, which part of Parliament sees as the devil. For once, however, also in Europe the Italian center-right has united to carry on a battle that on the one hand helps to limit the damage caused by smoking and on the other hand allows those who have studied less invasive surrogates to be able to continue in their business. without excessive penalties. To put it in a nutshell, if the damage caused by a traditional cigarette is equal to 100, that with surrogates is 20. A forward-looking strategy should therefore favor this approach, given that eliminating cigarettes overnight is objectively impossible. Greens, the left and a part of the socialists (especially the French and Danes), however, do not think so. for this a real battle with amendments and agendas was necessary, which will culminate with the final vote on 6 December.



To carry on the battle to protect a sector – that of surrogates which in Italy is worth over 400 million euros only for electronic cigarettes and occupies a supply chain with about 5 thousand jobs, there are three Italian MEPs: the Northern League Silvia Sardone, the exponent of the Brothers of Italy Pietro Fiocchi and the force man Aldo Patricello. The three managed to soften the document making it more digestible. “A few months ago we presented a question to ask why the European Commission, despite the data available, does not recognize the potential of electronic cigarettes as a source of lower risk than traditional cigarettes. Furthermore – explains Sardone – amendments have been presented so that their positive role in reducing the risk of cancer is evaluated and recognized. For this there should be an adequate regulatory and fiscal framework to support ”. For the fencer Patricello «In a context characterized by a dramatic resistance to cessation by smokers and by the substantial failure of the current proposals for the containment of smoking, the question of digital smoking is inserted pragmatically.





For this reason, I have always supported a different approach that does not place electronic cigarettes and burnt tobacco on the same level of harmfulness, adopting instead a view based on scientific evidence, which demonstrates the potential, in terms of reducing the harm from smoking, of electronic cigarettes”. On this “the scientific research is clear: vaping represents a less harmful alternative to burnt tobacco and the electronic cigarette is useful for keeping smokers away from cigarettes”. Fiocchi instead focuses attention on aromas, the subject of strong conflict: «We must not do as in the US where they are totally deregulated, but find a happy medium. On this point the discussion is open ». After all, 90% of smokers who choose the electronic cigarette do not use the tobacco aroma and banning them could push many of them to go back to their origins. There is another thing that worries Fiocchi: “This document will not impose anything on the States, but it is important, because it will establish principles that will enter the discussions next year when many directives will be revised, including that on tobacco”.



