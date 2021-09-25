Cameron Diaz tells and talks about the joys of being a mother, of work and of her life in quarantine with her husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden they had their baby Raddix last December 30, and they both can’t stop talking about their little girl.

The actress had already talked about this happy event on social media shortly after giving birth, but now – in these days of quarantine – Cameron Diaz opened up to the public and talked about her life as a mother.

In a live Instagram with her friend Katherine Power (CEO of Who What Wear) revealed that she loves her role as a mother by saying:

“I love being a mother, it’s the best part of my life.

I am grateful and happy because this is the best thing that has happened to me, and I’m happy to share it with Benji why we are both enjoying it very much “.

Cameron Diaz loves being a mom so much that she doesn’t want to go back to work (for now)

If it wasn’t clear yet, Cameron Diaz loves being a mom. And Benji Madden is no exception.

A source close to the couple would have told People that the two:

“They love being parents. This became their full time job And they just want to be with their daughter. He doesn’t care about anything else. ‘

At the moment (and not just because of the coronavirus) the actress decided to stay away from the world of cinema for a while.

She decided to fully enjoy her little girl and at the same time protect her from the paparazzi to give her the privacy she needs to grow.

In an interview with InStyle, Cameron Diaz had in fact said that:

«If I think about it, I have dedicated more than half of my life to the public, and now I feel that the time has come to take a good break, time to reorganize and choose if and how I want to return to the world of Hollywood ».

It’s still:

“I don’t miss acting. Right now I am focusing on my well-being and that of my family. But if I ever decide to come back, it will be for something I’m passionate about, something I really care about ».

What does Cameron Diaz do in quarantine

In the Instagram chat with Katherine Power, Cameron Diaz he also commented on the current situation, recounting how he is spending his days in forty.

“Somehow I lived a life in quarantine even before, because I have a 3 month old baby girl. So my life has been completely quiet and at a standstill for months and will continue to be so for the next few months too ».

It’s still:

“I used to be able to invite my friends to my house whenever I wanted, now I don’t see anyone anymore. Either way it’s nice, I love being in this kind of bubble and in the comfort of my home with my husband and daughter. On the other hand, it is incredible to think how the whole world is stuck in this situation ».

And when asked how the days go by, Cameron Diaz replies:

“I’m always looking for ways to keep the house alive.

I cook, I clean, I take care of my daughter.

When in the evening I have to cook I drink some wine, and this is my way of relaxing.

After we take a bath to our little girl and put her to bed, it’s Benji who takes care of this, he’s very good ».