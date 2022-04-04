This is how his family cares for Bruce Willis after aphasia diagnosis

For Emma Heming Willisthe diagnosis of aphasia received by her husband Bruce Willis It was a hard blow for her and her family. However, she tries to remain calm and does her best so that the actor receives all the attention he needs.

According to “People” magazine, the 43-year-old model is working with various professionals to help the Hollywood star, who recently announced his retirement from the world of entertainment due to the degenerative disease he suffers from.

As well emma“arranged for Bruce Willis see the best doctors. You have an assistant at home to make sure you are safe, but Emma takes care of him too,” the post added.

With this photo, Emma Hemings revealed that the aphasia of Bruce Willis It has affected their cognitive abilities. Photo: Instagram

According to the source cited by the magazine, for the wife of the “Unbreakable” star it is “not easy to see the decline of a spouse”, but she tries to stay strong for her daughters, Evelyn and Mabel. “Her daughters are also very young, Emma has to keep her composure for them.”

“Because Bruce is greater than emmaThey knew his health could get worse before hers. Still, her diagnosis has been shocking to her,” he added.

According to “The Sun”, Bruce He has considered speaking publicly about his health condition so that he can help other families going through the same circumstances. “Over the years, Bruce has considered turning to a friend like Diane Sawyer to interview him, emma already From my Moore about his condition, but the opportunity to continue working usually got in the way of planning something like that.”

Bruce Willis’ wife thanked the support they have expressed to his family after Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of aphasia. Photo: Instagram

“However, it could still happen because demi and emma they want other families to know what they’ve been going through and bring some educational value to the whole situation, now that it’s more public,” he said.