this is how his unknown brother Cristian is, with whom he works in Hollywood

The current life of Elsa Pataky It is known by millions of people. The actress usually shares a good part of her day-to-day life and her professional projects on her networks. But before she made the leap to Hollywood, she created a clan with Chris Hemsworth and becoming a fashion icon, Elsa He had origins and a family that he likes to claim. Her mother, Cristina, is one of those key pieces in the actress’s environment. Also Christian Prieto, son of a later marriage of Pataky’s mother, who will soon make the protagonist of ‘Interceptor’ an aunt. we discovered who is the interpreter’s little brother and what is he up to.

Recently Elsa has been reunited with her family: it was at the wedding of her cousin, Mariana Montmeló, with whom he bears an uncanny resemblance and whom he refers to as his “little sister.” The event, held in Blanes (Girona), to which the actress attended without her husband, brought together a large part of the Pataky clan, with whom she maintains a strong bond despite the distance. Although in social networks we could not see her stepbrother, the truth is that the relationship between the two is tremendously close. Cristian has once said about Elsa that is the person who “has helped him grow”.

Elsa was four years old when her mother, the Romanian publicist Cristina Mediumuand his father, the Spanish biochemist Jose Francisco Lafuente, They separated. Elsa’s custody was granted to the latter, although at the age of fourteen she decided to go live with her mother. And just a year later, his mother gave birth to a second son, the fruit of another relationship. Cristian Prieto Medianu is thus Elsa’s brother on his mother’s side, and he is fifteen years apart from her. Although he maintains a discreet profile, his work and, above all, his family ties allow us to get to know Pataky’s stepbrother well.

Christian shares a passion for film and filming with her sister, but in her case she prefers to stay behind the cameras: After training in Madrid, at the New York Film Academy and in Los Angeles, he has worked as a photographer, director and production assistant. The filmmaker broadcasts a good part of his projects on his Instagram account, being the owner of it together with his partner from Saladito Studioswhere he is dedicated to designing and producing videos for advertising campaigns, making-of sessions, professional photography, image editing and wedding videos.

Personally, Prieto lives on horseback between Spain and Australia, specifically in the coastal city of Baron Bay, also home to Elsa and Chris, and other celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman or Zac Efron. the filmmaker has had a relationship for many years with Silvia Serraa nurse by profession and Cristian’s muse, whom he married in the summer of 2018. This July announced his future first paternity with a tender pose of his wife showing an incipient gut.