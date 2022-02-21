This is how I control the brightness of my Mac’s external display without relying on its physical buttons

Work with a desktop screen It is one of the trends that has triumphed the most in the pandemic thanks to the rush of teleworkers it has caused. Apple’s best solution for this is an iMac that integrates the computer into that display, but many have opted to connect a third-party external display to their MacBook or Mac mini. That last one is precisely what I am doing, with an external LG monitor.

But working with an external monitor of another brand has its drawbacks: we lose the direct controls of the keyboard to regulate its brightness and we have to do it using the controls and menus of the monitor itself (usually something longer and more tedious). However, there are solutions to mitigate this discomfort.

You don’t need an XDR Pro Display to control brightness with the keyboard

Thanks to certain system components we can install small utilities in macOS to be able to regulate the brightness from them. An example is MonitorControl Litefreely available in the Mac App Store, with which we can regulate that brightness from the system menu bar itself:





In the application preferences we can even set keyboard shortcuts to be able to modify that artificial brightness:





What this application does is very simple: it takes the brightness that we regulate using the buttons on the screen as the maximum brightness and applies a black layer on top of it. If we lower the brightness of the screen, that black layer becomes less transparent and the effect is that the brightness goes down more.

Therefore, the ideal is that we set the brightness of the monitor to the maximum and from that moment on we control it through MonitorControl Lite. Or, if the brightness of the monitor seems excessive to us, we can set new lows manually lowering the brightness of the monitor with its controls to a less bright point (what for us is the maximum tolerable) and from there lower the brightness further with this utility.

MonitorControl Lite works with all external monitors (the one I use is an LG 27UL500-W, in case you’re curious), but it requires macOS Catalina to work. For more compatibility, we have alternatives like Brightness Slider or Brightness Control that work practically identically.

Image | DhruJ