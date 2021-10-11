News

this is how I found God, between prison and drugs

Mark WahlbergMark Wahlberg we have seen him many times, on the big screen, in many successful films, but we knew little of his private life. The actor is a convinced Catholic and with faith in God he measures all things in his life.

“Now, before accepting a role, I make sure that I have time to be with my children and be able to engage in every aspect of their life. My wife and I try to teach them the core values ​​and faith is the most important “.
But that wasn’t always the case.

Before becoming famous, in fact, he lived a quite peaceful youth, which had led him to drugs.
Ended up in jail for injuring a person during a fight, a friend among other things, had the opportunity to reflect a lot and to rediscover that in his heart there was a very strong feeling for the Gentleman: “Many people have a crisis, go to jail and find God and when they no longer need him they forget about Him. Instead, I spend most of my day giving thanks to God, for all the blessings he has granted me.”

Now, he has achieved many successes and will no longer leave the right path, for him, in fact, fame “goes hand in hand with the new encounter with God throughEucharist“.
Mark Wahlberg goes to Mass every Sunday “If necessary, I stop shooting, but I always go to Mass. It is much more important than work ”and has gone a long and demanding spiritual journey to succeed ask forgiveness to the people he had harmed.

With the organization The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, aims to help young people not to lose their way, their soul.
To them he says: “Everything positive that has happened in my life has been due to my faith. (…) If everything ended for me today, I would be happy, because in my life I have traveled a wonderful journey ”.

Antonella Sanicanti

