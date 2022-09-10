This is how I got 9 million in investment for my food startup

This article is based on a conversation with Aimee Yang, founder of the food company BetterBrand. It has been edited to be shorter and clearer.

I was offered a I work at the consulting firm Ernst and Young (EY)one of the 4 largest in the world, when I was still in college.

I spent over 2 years working in audit before moving to Bengaluru, India for a year to help build EY’s global talent hub. I then spent 3 1/2 years in the New York office working in litigation consulting.

Before I became a founder of a food company, I attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvaniawhich prompted both the idea and the financing of my company.

Today I am the Founder of BetterBrand, a company that sells low-carb, high-protein bagels. I’ve raised a total of $9.3 million in funding from celebrities like actress Emmy Rossum and model Patrick Schwarzenegger, as well as Sean Thomas, the grandson of the Wendy’s founder.

I have also hired a team of 10 employees they come from big names like SpaceX and Thomas Keller. This is what my professional and business career has been.

Your experience in a great consultancy is what you want to do with it

EY was a great place to start my career. However, when I accepted an auditing job at their Chicago office, I knew that it was not going to be my final goal: I wanted to be a businesswoman. But I took every opportunity that came my way at EY and tried to learn as much as I could about the ins and outs of running a business.

Each year I was assigned different responsibilities and I always felt like I was moving forward. It’s a rapid career growth, and I loved that. In Bengaluru, I learned about recruiting and cross-office operations, and when I was in New York, I was taught how to find answers in big data sets and how to present that data and tell stories.

If you want to be a successful entrepreneur, it is important that you know these elements. Running a food technology company, I keep taking data and breaking it down for investorsbut now the data that I break down is focused on bread.

I found the first investor in my bagels at Wharton

I signed up for an MBA in strategic management and entrepreneurship in the summer of 2018. My parents are very conservative, first-generation immigrants, and they instilled in me the importance of education. It was at Wharton that I came up with the idea for my brand of low-carb bagels.

I often crave foods that are not good for me and feel guilty after eating them, but if I don’t eat them I feel repressed. BetterBrand grew out of my desire for a world where I could eat the food I wanted and still feel great.

While attending Wharton, I was able to book one-on-one sessions with successful entrepreneurs and ask their advice. It was during these sessions that I met Dorie Smith, who launched the clothing brand Of/Mercer and now runs a Goldman Sachs venture capital fund.

I could ask him anything, including how to raise money and what a presentation should look like. She told him about my vision for a low-carb bagel brand and he said he’d love to invest. Smith introduced me to her friend, the actress Emmy Rossum, who also became an investor.

When I graduated in May 2020, I moved to Los Angeles to get my product up and running

I spent 6 months researching the foodtech industry on the internet, and then set out to build a dream team. When I closed a $1 million fundraiser in January 2021, I hired Thomas Keller’s former executive baker, as well as our head of logistics, coming from SpaceX. Later, I also hired my old EY manager to be BetterBrand’s CFO.

Matthew McDonald, who worked for Thomas Keller and became our Product Manager, was my first hire, and had over 25 years of experience in the food industry. When I got in touch with McDonald, they already had Dorie Smith and Emmy Rossum as investors.

Verso Capital, one of our other investors, was delighted to introduce us and opened a lot of doors for us as they are heavily involved in the food technology and production space.

After 2 1/2 months of trying to figure out the structure of carbohydrates in the lab, we had a starch that acted as fiber.

On June 22, 2021 we launched our first product on our website: the Better Bagel, which has the carbohydrate equivalent of 2 banana slices. Since it was in the middle of the pandemic, people were willing to order online. We made 5 digits in revenue on the first day.

I kept raising more funds, and among our new investors were patrick schwarzenegger model (son of actor and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Sean Thomas. They helped spread the word on their social media accounts.

Next, we launched a cereal-filled bagel in October 2021 and a cinnamon bagel in July 2022. Now we intend to create low calorie pretzels, pizza bagels and other products.

My advice to other entrepreneurs seeking funding is to never stray from your vision and that they only allow people who bring them energy to participate. Even on the toughest days, you want those people to support you and make your day better.