“This is how I imagine my encounter with Superman”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
Henry Cavill wants to be Captain Britain, but at the moment his name is still associated with that of the superhero as far as the world knows. Superman. At least that’s what he would like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ‘, definitely ready for the challenge.

After anticipating a crossover between Black Adam and Wonder Woman, in fact, the superstar appeared on Twitter to show fans the way he imagined a possible encounter between his Black Adam and Henry Cavill’s Superman. To do this, The Rock used the page of a recently published famous DC Comics comic, Doomsday Clock, which in fact shows a more or less ‘friendly’ face to face between the Man of Steel and Shazam’s nemesis. “Here, I like this“wrote The Rock in the Twitter post that you can find at the bottom of the article.”That’s how I imagined our meeting, more or less. Except for the final handshake, of course. Black Adam is not shaking hands with anyone.

Previously, The Rock’s longtime collaborator and producer Hiram Garcia had already talked about a possible crossover between Black Adam and Superman: “It’s hard to say whether or not, but what is certain is that it would be incredible. For sure the fans would go crazy, and our goal is to try to please them. “

At the moment, we remember, Superman’s future on the big screen is very uncertain: Michael B. Jordan is currently developing a Man of Steel TV series that will not include Clark Kent, but Earth 2 Superman Val Zod, while Sasha Calle will play Supergirl in the upcoming film. The Flash. There is no known cinecomic currently in development focusing on Superman, much less any project that is linked to the return of Henry Cavill in the role of the character.

