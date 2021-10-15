“This is how I keep fit”

Hugh Jackman is known around the world for playing Wolverine in the films of the film saga of X-Men and although his superhero days are over, that doesn’t mean he’s stopped keeping fit.

In the past few hours the interpreter of Logan appeared on his own official Instagram page to share via a video some training tips. Find the video at the bottom of the article, while below the statements of the actor:

“Today I want to recommend a type of training. It keeps coming to me: ‘How do you get fit for Wolverine?’ What is your training, what are your exercises? ‘ The truth is, I was lucky to be able to learn from the best: my coach, Beth Lewis, and my good friend Peter Attia, an incredible doctor. By the way, check out his podcast, The Drive, it’s awesome. These two amazing people advised me to do a Zone 2 workout. Zone 2 workout is, for me, that I have a heart rate of 130, kind of like a run where you can even chat. It’s not something that kills you and you do it two or three times a week for about 45 minutes. Take a vigorous walk, a light jog makes a difference to your health and makes me feel so much better. It even makes me sleep better! “

